Which NC State Players Made NFL Rosters?
Under head coach Dave Doeren, NC State has produced a number of talented NFL players throughout the years. Many former Wolfpack Players were guaranteed roster spots because of their talent and experience, but some battled throughout the preseason and training camp to get a shot in the league.
It was a difficult day for NC State in the league overall, with several Wolfpack players being cut or waived on Tuesday, but a few surprises made NFL rosters and will continue their pro journeys.
The Safe Veterans
16 former Wolfpack players were safe on 53-man rosters, but these players were expected to make their teams.
NC State will be well represented on professional offensive lines, with several key players making NFL rosters in the trenches. Center Garrett Bradbury, guard Joe Thuney and tackle Ikem Ekwonu will all be crucial figures on the offensive lines for the Patriots, Bears and Panthers in the 2025 season.
All three will be tasked with protecting promising young quarterbacks in Drake Maye, Caleb Williams and Bryce Young.
Standout wide receiver Jakobi Meyers made the Raiders roster, but not without drama. Meyers became the latest pass catcher to demand a trade because of contract issues, but the expectation is that the Raiders will keep Meyers around.
Linebackers Payton Wilson and Bradley Chubb will both look to continue their All-Pro form with the Steelers and Dolphins, with Chubb fully recovered from his injuries that forced him to sit out for the 2024 season.
The Young Guys
Offensive lineman Anthony Belton was a second-round selection by the Packers in the 2025 NFL draft. He struggled with penalty issues throughout the preseason, but he ultimately made the roster in Green Bay. Despite his issues with flags, he showcased strong blocking ability and recovered well after making mistakes.
The surprise roster addition came in Arizona. Alongside former NC State quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who will back up Kyler Murray, running back Bam Knight made the Cardinals roster.
The running back capped off a strong preseason with a 67-yard touchdown run against the Raiders, which some believe earned him a spot on the Cardinals' 53-man roster. Knight spent three seasons with the Wolfpack, earning All-ACC first team honors in his final year in 2021.
The Wolfpack will be represented across the NFL in 2025.
