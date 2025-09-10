Veteran Defensive End Speaks Before NC State - Wake Forest
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NC State Wolfpack defense struggled mightily in the first half of Saturday's 35-31 win over Virginia. The unit buttoned things up in the second half and survived a strong rushing attack from the Cavaliers.
Graduate senior defensive end Travali Price became a major contributor for the Wolfpack in the 2024 season and entered the 2025 season with high expectations for himself and an improved NC State defense. Price started slowly in the first two games, totaling just four tackles.
With just a few days to prepare for in-state rival Wake Forest, Price spoke about the defense's mindset after the Virginia performance.
Watch Price's Press Conference here
Here is a transcript of Price's answers
On back-to-back games coming down to the defense making a critical stop
- Price: "I think we fall on our level of training. I think it's big time for us to be honest. I think that's what it needs to be. Defense wins games. That's how I see it."
On Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne
- Price: "Hard runner. Physical, fast guy. Definitely got to set the edges on him and make sure we get knockback on the O-line. Doing all those things."
On the defensive mindset heading into the team's third game of the season
- Price: "I think we're finally finding our groove a little bit. We're starting to focus on the little details. From the beginning, we had to fix some minor tweaks and now we're getting into it. We're starting to feel it."
On lessons learned from the team's struggles against Virginia on third downs
- Price: "What I took away from it was recognizing where's the slide, where's the man side. Just getting more twitch on those third downs knowing that it's that situation on a third down."
On the team's mantra heading into the Wake Forest game
- Price: "We know it's a 1-0 attitude all the time. Like I said, the little details and what foot are we stepping with? The knockback that we're getting. We've got to get knockback."
On handling the short week
- Price: "The core value word of the week is urgency, so being urgent in everything that we do. Focus on our recovery. Whatever it is that coach needs us to do, being in the winning mindset."
