All Wolfpack

Veteran Defensive End Speaks Before NC State - Wake Forest

Wolfpack edge rusher Travali Price answered questions about NC State's disappointing Week Two defensive performance and Wake Forest.

Tucker Sennett

Aug 29, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Travali Price (13) celebrates during the first half of the game against Western Carolina Catamounts at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Travali Price (13) celebrates during the first half of the game against Western Carolina Catamounts at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NC State Wolfpack defense struggled mightily in the first half of Saturday's 35-31 win over Virginia. The unit buttoned things up in the second half and survived a strong rushing attack from the Cavaliers.

Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren talks to a referee against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Graduate senior defensive end Travali Price became a major contributor for the Wolfpack in the 2024 season and entered the 2025 season with high expectations for himself and an improved NC State defense. Price started slowly in the first two games, totaling just four tackles.

With just a few days to prepare for in-state rival Wake Forest, Price spoke about the defense's mindset after the Virginia performance.

Watch Price's Press Conference here

Here is a transcript of Price's answers

On back-to-back games coming down to the defense making a critical stop

  • Price: "I think we fall on our level of training. I think it's big time for us to be honest. I think that's what it needs to be. Defense wins games. That's how I see it."

On Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne

  • Price: "Hard runner. Physical, fast guy. Definitely got to set the edges on him and make sure we get knockback on the O-line. Doing all those things."
Travali Pric
Aug 31, 2023; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Joseph Fagnano (2) throws a pass against North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Travali Price (13) in the second quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

On the defensive mindset heading into the team's third game of the season

  • Price: "I think we're finally finding our groove a little bit. We're starting to focus on the little details. From the beginning, we had to fix some minor tweaks and now we're getting into it. We're starting to feel it."
Nov 18, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet lays on the sidelines during the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images / Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

On lessons learned from the team's struggles against Virginia on third downs

  • Price: "What I took away from it was recognizing where's the slide, where's the man side. Just getting more twitch on those third downs knowing that it's that situation on a third down."
Travali Pric
Oct 19, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) carries the ball against North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Travali Price (13) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On the team's mantra heading into the Wake Forest game

  • Price: "We know it's a 1-0 attitude all the time. Like I said, the little details and what foot are we stepping with? The knockback that we're getting. We've got to get knockback."

On handling the short week

  • Price: "The core value word of the week is urgency, so being urgent in everything that we do. Focus on our recovery. Whatever it is that coach needs us to do, being in the winning mindset."

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.