Three Wolfpack Standouts Named to Bruce Feldman’s 2025 Freaks List
With under a month before the start of the 2025 college football season, an article like no other gets published around this time of year. Yes, it is, in fact, the Bruce Feldman annual Freak List, and this year, the Pack has three players on there.
It certainly is an honor as an athlete to get on this list, because not only does it get people on your radar, but it also helps NFL scouts and evaluators.
Some members of this list from 2024 include Travis Hunter, Jeremiah Smith, Abdul Carter and Kenneth Grant. So it certainly means something to get on a list like this.
No. 31 Redshirt junior offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak
Peak, originally from Valdosta, Georgia, comes in at 6-foot-4, 308 pounds. He started at right tackle last season, but with Anthony Belton going to the NFL, it’s expected he’ll switch over to the left tackle position.
In high school, he weighed 380 pounds in his senior season; now he’s shed almost 100 pounds and is looking to solidify himself as one of the ACC’s best offensive linemen this season.
According to the article, Peak had impressive measurables in NFL Combine-like drills this offseason.
40-yard dash: 4.86
Vertical: 32.5 inches
Broad Jump: 9-3
Shuttle: 4.37
Bench: 405
Squat: 585
Clean: 350
Peak would’ve had the fastest shuttle time of any offensive lineman at the 2024 NFL combine—indeed some good company to be in.
No. 66 redshirt freshman running back Jayden “Duke” Scott
Scott was a two-sport athlete in high school. He ran track and field and played football; types like that usually make a list like this. He’s originally from Stockbridge, Georgia, and rushed for over 4,500 yards and 66 touchdowns in high school.
So far this fall camp, the coaching staff in the media have been raving about the athletic freak Scott is, and standing at 5-foot-11, 214 pounds, Feldman says he’s already one of the strongest backs in college football.
40-yard dash: 4.35
Vertical: 37.5
Shuttle: 4.23
Squat: 550
Power Clean: 375
He and Hollywood Smothers could be one of the best running back duos in the ACC this upcoming season. The Wolfpack offense in 2025 should be a fun one.
No. 75 redshirt senior linebacker Sean Brown
Brown has had to learn a lot in his college football career so far, as a converted safety to a linebacker, it doesn’t come naturally to some. Still, being a freak athlete seems to go to Brown pretty easily.
He led the Wolfpack in tackles a season ago with 87. He comes in at 6-foot, 224 pounds, and added 10 pounds from last season.
40-yard dash: 4.47
Vertical: 38.5
Broad: 10-3
Shuttle: 3.97
Bench: 365
Squat: 530
Clean: 325
The Wolfpack defense is hoping to rebound from a disappointing 2024. Brown will undoubtedly be one of the spearheads to ensure 2025 is much better.
