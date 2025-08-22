Two More NC State Veterans Receive Preseason Honors
Every sport has its all-star game. For college football, the event is a unique one. Each year in late January or early February, seniors from around the country travel to Mobile, Alabama, to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl.
Prior to the start of each season, the Bowl releases a list of 300 players who could potentially be invited by the end of the year. Among the group this year were NC State players Justin Joly, a tight end, and Brandon Cleveland, a defensive tackle.
The two veterans are looking to put together strong seasons and make a push toward the NFL. Making the Senior Bowl would be an enormous step in that direction.
Looking at Joly
Joly was nothing short of a revelation for the Wolfpack in 2024. After beginning his collegiate career with Connecticut, Joly joined the NC State program in hopes of leveling up his game. Despite being limited by a struggling offense, the tight end instantly became one of the team's best players, even if the statistics weren't strong.
He joined a group of 19 other tight ends on the list. Some notable inclusions were Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers, believed by many to be the best tight end in the nation, and Ole Miss's duo of Dae'Quan Wright and Luke Hasz.
Looking at Cleveland
Despite 2024 being his first year as a full-time starter, Cleveland showed right away just how talented he could be. While the stats didn't paint the full picture, the nose tackle was one of the few members of the Wolfpack defense to hold up against the run.
Cleveland improved each of his first few years with the program. It came together in 2024, when he finished the season with 14 total pressures, 36 tackles and four tackles for loss.
Wolfpack at the Senior Bowl
In 2024, the program saw eight players listed in the Senior Bowl 300 ahead of the season. Quarterback Grayson McCall was in the group, but his college career ended with a devastating head injury.
The one standout who participated in the event in Alabama was offensive lineman Anthony Belton. He put together a strong showing in front of the NFL coaches in attendance and parlayed it into a second-round draft selection at the 2025 NFL draft.
Belton, now with the Packers, was one of the strongest offensive line prospects to come through NC State.
