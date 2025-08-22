All Wolfpack

Two More NC State Veterans Receive Preseason Honors

Will this duo make the cut for the Senior Bowl at year's end?

Tucker Sennett

Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images
Every sport has its all-star game. For college football, the event is a unique one. Each year in late January or early February, seniors from around the country travel to Mobile, Alabama, to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Prior to the start of each season, the Bowl releases a list of 300 players who could potentially be invited by the end of the year. Among the group this year were NC State players Justin Joly, a tight end, and Brandon Cleveland, a defensive tackle.

The two veterans are looking to put together strong seasons and make a push toward the NFL. Making the Senior Bowl would be an enormous step in that direction.

Justin Joly
Nov 2, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (15) catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against Stanford Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Looking at Joly

Joly was nothing short of a revelation for the Wolfpack in 2024. After beginning his collegiate career with Connecticut, Joly joined the NC State program in hopes of leveling up his game. Despite being limited by a struggling offense, the tight end instantly became one of the team's best players, even if the statistics weren't strong.

He joined a group of 19 other tight ends on the list. Some notable inclusions were Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers, believed by many to be the best tight end in the nation, and Ole Miss's duo of Dae'Quan Wright and Luke Hasz.

Brandon Cleveland
Dec 30, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) scrambles as North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (44) defends in the fourth quarter in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Looking at Cleveland

Despite 2024 being his first year as a full-time starter, Cleveland showed right away just how talented he could be. While the stats didn't paint the full picture, the nose tackle was one of the few members of the Wolfpack defense to hold up against the run.

Cleveland improved each of his first few years with the program. It came together in 2024, when he finished the season with 14 total pressures, 36 tackles and four tackles for loss.

anthony belton
Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive tackle Anthony Belton (74) during pregame activities against the Tennessee Volunteers at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Wolfpack at the Senior Bowl

In 2024, the program saw eight players listed in the Senior Bowl 300 ahead of the season. Quarterback Grayson McCall was in the group, but his college career ended with a devastating head injury.

The one standout who participated in the event in Alabama was offensive lineman Anthony Belton. He put together a strong showing in front of the NFL coaches in attendance and parlayed it into a second-round draft selection at the 2025 NFL draft.

Belton, now with the Packers, was one of the strongest offensive line prospects to come through NC State.

