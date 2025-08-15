New Partnership For NC State Could Help Revenue
NC State University announced a new partnership with the Oak View Group on Wednesday morning.
The Oak View Group, described in the press release as "the global leader in live venue development, premium hospitality and 360-degree entertainment solutions," should aid in one major goal for Wolfpack athletics and the university: generating additional revenue.
In the new era of collegiate athletics, any extra money brought into programs can go a long way in improving the on-field product as well as the experience for student-athletes.
What This Means
The Oak View Group has numerous partnerships with other universities around the country, including iconic venues like Neyland Stadium (Tennessee) and Rupp Arena (Kentucky).
The entertainment and hospitality group works with arenas, stadiums and other venues to help develop further, schedule live events outside of regular sports and improve hospitality.
“Oak View Group will give us a competitive edge when it comes to bringing more events to Carter-Finley and finding new revenue streams,” NC State Deputy Athletics Director Todd Stansbury said in a statement Wednesday. “Their experienced team has extensive resources, contacts, and knowledge of our industry and we look forward to working with them as we grow additional opportunities.”
As the city of Raleigh continues to grow, the demand for live events at Carter-Finley has only increased over the years.
Corrigan's Promise
A little less than a week prior to the announcement, NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan spoke to members of the media about a variety of topics, including the school's plan to generate more revenue.
Corrigan stated the athletics program was "all in" on using the allotted $20.5 million dollars as part of the new revenue sharing system in the NCAA. As cuts to federal funding for universities around the country continue, schools have begun leaning on athletics programs to generate more money.
"That's the importance of everything we can do to find our own revenue, everything we can do to be a good steward of our resources and make that we're holding up our end of the bargain," Corrigan said Aug. 8.
The expectation was that NC State would finalize a naming rights deal for Carter-Finley Stadium before the 2025 season, but Corrigan said it didn't come to be. The program will continue to explore that as a source of revenue moving forward.
With one new way of generating revenue now in place, the athletics program will continue to look into potential growth opportunities for the coming years.
