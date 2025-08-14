Which NC State Wolfpack Players Have NFL Potential?
NC State football has produced several players in recent years who have gone onto solid careers in the NFL. Now, the 2025 team has a handful of players with the traits and abilities to take their talents to the next level.
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, the hosts break down the potential of a few members of the Wolfpack and what they'll need to do to hear their names called in April.
Watch the Episode Here
NC State head coach Dave Doeren spoke to the media following Wednesday's practice session.
Below is a partial transcript of what the veteran coach had to say.
Doeren Transcript
Q: Is the weather an issue?
Doeren: "We'd love to have some fall camp heat. We did for two days, and then it's been, as you all know, like spring weather. You can't control that. You do the best you can. We had a nice, humid day yesterday. Got the guys sweating, but as always, we expect September games at home to be warm. First one being at night helps a little bit, probably, but there's nothing I can do about that."
Q: Any update on how some of the position battles are shaking out?
Doeren: "I'm excited about the depth and the competition. I'm not going to give you any intel... We have really good competition right now on both sides of the football. I told the staff that yesterday, from the specialists all the way through the position groups. It's been refreshing.
Sometimes when you get to your twos and then your threes, there's a massive drop-off. And we're not seeing that. We're seeing guys know what they're doing, they're playing hard, they're getting better. So it's been a fun training camp. Competitively."
Q: What were some of the strengths you saw from the team and maybe in any individual players from the scrimmage?
Doeren: "It was pouring rain. We had 140 plays. We had no fumbles and no poor snaps in the rain, which is pretty awesome... Live football defensively, obviously, you want to get more balls out. But it's probably their ball security. They threw the ball, caught the ball well, and it was back and forth. There was a lot of good plays on both sides of the ball. We tackled well for our first scrimmage."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker for more episodes of the NC State Insider Podcast.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.