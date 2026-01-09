NC State Hosts Big Ten Transfer on Portal Visit

The 2026 college football transfer portal window has been chaotic so far for NC State and head coach Dave Doeren, who have been working tirelessly over the past week to address their roster’s most significant needs heading into next season.

NC State has already secured commitments from four portal prospects, and the Wolfpack is making progress with several others, including an Ohio State transfer tight end, who was recently on campus in Raleigh for an official visit.

Ohio State Tight End Transfer Visits NC State

According to The Wolfpacker's Noah Fleischman, NC State hosted Jelani Thurman, an Ohio State tight end transfer, on campus in Raleigh for an official visit on Jan. 8.

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jelani Thurman (15) reacts during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thurman entered the portal shortly after Ohio State’s loss to Miami in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals and quickly became one of the top available tight ends. 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 138 overall player in the portal, and the No. 7 tight end.

He has one year of eligibility remaining and would be an immediate upgrade to NC State’s offense, which lost its two most productive tight ends from a season ago with both Justin Joly and Cody Hardy out of eligibility.

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches a pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Doeren and his staff have targeted several tight ends throughout the first week of the portal window, and if they were able to land Thurman, he’d instantly be the best tight end on NC State’s roster heading into 2026.

The Ohio State transfer was a four-star recruit and a top-100 player in the 2023 class from Langston Hughes High School in Georgia. He received offers from more than 25 programs before committing to Ohio State, where he’s spent the last three seasons, totaling 13 catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns in 34 games.

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jelani Thurman (15) catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Grambling State Tigers at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025. Ohio State won 70-0. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Thurman hasn’t produced at a high level during his college career so far, he has the frame at 6’6”, 250 pounds, and the athletic ability to be an impact player for an offense, both as a pass catcher and as a blocker in the run game.

While several schools are interested in Thurman, getting him on campus in Raleigh should help NC State stand out in his recruitment and improve its odds of ultimately landing him.

As of right now, Thurman isn’t scheduled for any other visits, so the Wolfpack will likely find out sooner or later whether the Ohio State transfer will play for them in 2026.

