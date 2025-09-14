Top Wolfpack Offensive Performers in Week 3 Win
RALEIGH, N.C. -- In each of the first three games, North Carolina State's offense improved. The Wolfpack has increased its scoring output from 24 to 31 to 34 during the 3-0 start.
In the team's 34-24 road win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Thursday night, sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey continued his impressive start to the 2025 season. The signal caller threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns and completed over 70% of his passes for the third straight game.
Bailey's success wouldn't be possible without strong performances from those around him. In the win, three players stood out alongside Bailey and helped the Wolfpack play its most complete offensive game to date.
Another Hollywood Masterpiece
The Wolfpack has a star at running back in Hollywood Smothers. The sophomore tore through yet another defense, finishing with 164 yards on 24 attempts. He wasn't able to push into the end zone in Week Three, but his ability to consistently churn out yards helped Bailey thrive in the passing game.
With 19 NFL scouts in attendance, Smothers couldn't have picked a better time for a big performance. However, the running back continued to stay focused on one task only:
"It's a blessing, but it's not our goal," Smothers said. "1-0 every week."
A Tight End Not Named Joly?
While star tight end Justin Joly stole the spotlight with his first two touchdowns of the 2025 season, another player in the same position thrived behind the scenes. Elon transfer Cody Hardy came to NC State as a talented blocking tight end who didn't need the ball in his hands to make an impact. The addition has been perfect in the first three weeks.
Hardy dominated in run-blocking situations throughout the win, earning tremendous respect from his teammates and coaches.
- "What gets lost in this is the blocking of Cody Hardy, too. That kid doesn't get to catch the ball a lot, if at all, but boy, does he make a difference in their run game," head coach Dave Doeren said after the game."
Jackson's Big Night
Sophomore wide receiver Keenan Jackson waited his turn in a crowded pass-catching corps in the first two weeks. Jackson said his increased versatility would help him greatly before the start of the season.
He showed his increased blocking ability and hauled in some big catches in the win over the Demon Deacons. He finished with three receptions for 46 yards and caught a touchdown in the fourth quarter that put the Wolfpack up for good.
