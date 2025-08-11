Wolfpack Alum Starts Sophomore Campaign in the NFL
The Pittsburgh Steelers took the field a couple of days ago in their first week of preseason action against the Jacksonville Jaguars, meaning former NC State linebacker Payton Wilson officially starts his sophomore campaign in the NFL.
Like many starters this past week in the NFL, Wilson is seeing limited playing time, as the preseason isn’t their dance. It’s for players fighting for roster spots to prove to the coaching staff they belong, but for guys like Wilson, it’s good to get in between the lines for a couple of reps before the season starts.
For Wilson, wearing the green dot (meaning he calls the plays for the defense), the preseason is a good time for him to get reps, hearing the call and being able to communicate it to the entire defense.
“It was awesome,” Wilson said following the game. “I only got one drive obviously, but the drive we were out there, it felt like the communication was great. Just glad the coaches trust me with that responsibility.”
Wilson's big play
In the one drive, Wilson saw action; he played a total of 12 snaps and earned three tackles with one run stop (Tackles constitute a ‘failure’ for the offense). He wasn’t targeted a single time in pass coverage.
The Jaguars were only able to score a field goal in his one drive, but the defense showcased the ability to stop the run, which doesn’t directly correlate to Wilson’s play, but he’s a big contributing factor.
Teams don’t care about the outcomes of games like this, but to reach the ever-so elusive game like a Super Bowl, perfection is needed, and Wilson knows the performance as a whole wasn’t where it needed to be.
“There were a lot of guys that made some really big plays,” Wilson said. “There are a lot of things that we have to correct and work on before we get to the regular season, but it was a great start. You saw a lot of what the Steelers like to do and we like to stop the run, we like to hit hard and play fast. I think you saw a lot of that today.
Pittsburgh’s next preseason game will be at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sat, Aug. 16th.
