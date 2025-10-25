Three Wolfpack Players Land in Top 150 List
RALEIGH — While the season hasn't gone the way the team hoped, sitting at 4-3 after a bye week, NC State clearly made some strides in the personnel department during the offseason. For the halfway point of the season, CBS Sports writer and former All-American Blake Brockermeyer ranked the 150 best college football players.
The Wolfpack landed three players on Brockermeyer's list and had one member of the team snubbed somewhat surprisingly. Which NC State stars received national recognition?
The List
No. 146: Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey
Bailey showed a significant sophomore step during the first seven games of the season. He ranks third in passing yards (1,846) and touchdowns (14) in the ACC behind Duke's Darian Mensah and SMU's Kevin Jennings.
"Long, athletic dual-threat who has made a massive jump as a passer in 2025, making smart decisions and protecting the football. Bailey has a cannon for an arm and throws accurately on the move. Also a threat as a runner, with a long stride capable of gaining chunk yards."- Brockermeyer's Take
No. 112: Sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers
While Brockermeyer's ranking is more geared toward pro potential, Smothers has looked like one of the nation's best running backs. He still leads the ACC in rushing yards with 739 and has been the most dynamic member of the Wolfpack offense.
"Shifty back with quick feet and good vision who is on a heater this season, averaging nearly seven yards a carry. Smothers shows great burst and a sharp jump cut and spin move that are consistently effective each week."- Brockermeyer's Take
No. 92: Graduate senior linebacker Caden Fordham
Fordham earned the coveted No. 1 jersey for the Wolfpack after battling back from a season-ending injury in 2024. As one of the defensive captains, he's been the heart and soul of the struggling unit through the first seven games.
"Fordham plays the game the right way with a physical mentality and a nose for the ball. Excellent at shedding blocks and has the range to roam sideline to sideline."- Brockermeyer's Take
Major Snubs
Keeping track of every college football player isn't an easy task, so there's going to be some oversight. Defensive end Sabastian Harsh has been the best part of the Wolfpack defense all season long. The Wyoming transfer tallied six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in the first half of the season, but his ability to pressure the quarterback has kept the ailing defense afloat.
Tight end Justin Joly might not have the gaudiest numbers as a pass catcher, but he remains the team's strongest receiver. His improved run blocking also should've gained him some consideration on the list.
