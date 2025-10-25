All Wolfpack

Critical Last-Minute Injury Updates For NC State vs. Pitt

Both the Wolfpack and the Panthers will be missing some key players in Saturday's matchup.

Tucker Sennett

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack run out prior to the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack run out prior to the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

RALEIGH — NC State and Pitt will both be without critical players during Saturday's matchup at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The final ACC availability report became available two hours before kickoff, set for 3:30 P.M. EST.

The Wolfpack dealt with a plethora of defensive injuries over the last seven weeks, hoping the bye week would solve some of those issues. However, the injury bug has spread to the offense for the Pitt matchup in some key positions.

Final Injury Report

Injury report
ACC Injury Report NC State vs. Pitt / ACC

Wolfpack Injuries

NC State offensive line
Sep 27, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive lineman Jalen Grant (74) with the ball during the first half of the game against Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

As for the defensive side of the ball, the Wolfpack will be missing many of the same players who sat out over the last two games. Veteran middle linebacker Sean Brown is set to miss his third game since leaving the loss to Virginia Tech back in September.

While the Wolfpack hoped linebacker AJ Richardson might return after the bye week, the Norfolk State transfer will miss the Pitt game as well. The freshmen duo of LaCorian Hodge and Kevon Carter should be in line for increased work, as well as Northwestern transfer Kenny Soares Jr.

Dave Doere
Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren with his team prepare to run out prior to the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The offensive line is the area of the Wolfpack lineup that looks to be most affected by injury ahead of Saturday's game. The report listed freshman right guard Spike Sowells, who came on as one of the team's best interior linemen over his first three starts, as out after being tagged with a questionable designation in the initial report.

The opposite guard, graduate senior Anthony Carter Jr., also appeared on the report, listed as a game-time decision. Both Carter and Sowells left during the 36-7 loss to Notre Dame. Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey was sacked four times in that game.

As expected, sophomore wideout Terrell Anderson is back and will play for the Wolfpack after leaving the Notre Dame loss with an injury.

Panther Injuries

Kyle Louis
Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) runs the ball past Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The Panthers will be without one of their three elite linebackers for sure and might be without another depending on the game-time decision made by head coach Pat Narduzzi. The report listed Pitt's leading tackler, linebacker Rasheem Biles, as out for the game.

Biles' co-star in the middle of Pitt's defense, Kyle Louis, appeared as a game-time decision. The linebackers are crucial to Narduzzi's defensive scheme, as Pitt loves to apply pressure and stop the run.

Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future. 

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.