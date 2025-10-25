Critical Last-Minute Injury Updates For NC State vs. Pitt
RALEIGH — NC State and Pitt will both be without critical players during Saturday's matchup at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The final ACC availability report became available two hours before kickoff, set for 3:30 P.M. EST.
The Wolfpack dealt with a plethora of defensive injuries over the last seven weeks, hoping the bye week would solve some of those issues. However, the injury bug has spread to the offense for the Pitt matchup in some key positions.
Final Injury Report
Wolfpack Injuries
As for the defensive side of the ball, the Wolfpack will be missing many of the same players who sat out over the last two games. Veteran middle linebacker Sean Brown is set to miss his third game since leaving the loss to Virginia Tech back in September.
While the Wolfpack hoped linebacker AJ Richardson might return after the bye week, the Norfolk State transfer will miss the Pitt game as well. The freshmen duo of LaCorian Hodge and Kevon Carter should be in line for increased work, as well as Northwestern transfer Kenny Soares Jr.
The offensive line is the area of the Wolfpack lineup that looks to be most affected by injury ahead of Saturday's game. The report listed freshman right guard Spike Sowells, who came on as one of the team's best interior linemen over his first three starts, as out after being tagged with a questionable designation in the initial report.
The opposite guard, graduate senior Anthony Carter Jr., also appeared on the report, listed as a game-time decision. Both Carter and Sowells left during the 36-7 loss to Notre Dame. Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey was sacked four times in that game.
As expected, sophomore wideout Terrell Anderson is back and will play for the Wolfpack after leaving the Notre Dame loss with an injury.
Panther Injuries
The Panthers will be without one of their three elite linebackers for sure and might be without another depending on the game-time decision made by head coach Pat Narduzzi. The report listed Pitt's leading tackler, linebacker Rasheem Biles, as out for the game.
Biles' co-star in the middle of Pitt's defense, Kyle Louis, appeared as a game-time decision. The linebackers are crucial to Narduzzi's defensive scheme, as Pitt loves to apply pressure and stop the run.
