BACK-TO-BACK: Nebraska Runs Past UCLA to Win the Big Ten Baseball Tournament
Nebraska baseball is headed back to the NCAA Tournament.
Needing to win the Big Ten Conference Tournament in Omaha this week, Nebraska went 4-0, capping off the event with a win over UCLA in the championship game, 5-0. The Huskers improve to 32-27 while the Bruins fall to 42-16.
Going back to the 2024 Big Ten Tournament, NU has won nine consecutive elimination games to win back-to-back league championships.
Nebraska got a gem on the mound for the second time in two days at Charles Schwab Field. Ty Horn dealt 8.0 scoreless innings. Horn allowed just three hits, while walking three and striking out six. Casey Daiss pitched the ninth, striking out two Bruins while not allowing a run.
At the plate, the Huskers jumped out early. Dylan Carey doubled in the second inning to drive in Gabe Swansen. On an ensuing passed ball, Carey moved up to third while Case Sanderson scored. Rhett Stokes then drove in Carey on a single to put the Big Red up 3-0.
In the third inning, Devin Nunez launched a two-run homer to extend the lead to 5-0.
The game featured the third-largest Big Ten championship game crowd, with 15,139 in attendance. The two games with larger crowds are Indiana vs. Nebraska in 2014 with 19,965 and Ohio State vs. Nebraska in 2017 with 17,503.
This game was also just the third shutout in title game history. The previous shutouts were by Maryland over Iowa in 2023 and Illinois over Michigan in 1989.
UCLA entered the week ranked No. 13 in the nation. They are likely to hear their name called as a regional host tonight.
Nebraska was barely above .500 at the beginning of the Big Ten Tournament, and looking to miss regionals for the third time in four years. Instead, the Huskers are the league's automatic qualifier and will hear their name called Monday when they find out their regional destination during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show at 11 a.m. CDT on ESPN2.
