Big Ten Baseball Tournament Central: Schedule, Results, Pool Standings
The Big Ten Conference Baseball Tournament is here, and that means a new format to follow.
With the expansion of the league, the tournament field expanded from eight to 12 teams. The format also changed, moving to pool play to determine the semifinalists.
Follow along below for all the results, including updated standings in each of the pools. Every game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.
Pool A
(Seed) Team
Record
Results
(1) Oregon
(8) Nebraska
(12) Michigan State
Pool B
(Seed) Team
Record
Results
(2) UCLA
(7) Michigan
(11) Illinois
Pool C
(Seed) Team
Record
Results
(3) Iowa
(6) Indiana
(10) Rutgers
Pool D
(Seed) Team
Record
Results
(4) USC
(5) Washington
(9) Penn State
May 20 (Pool Play)
- Game 1: Michigan vs. Illinois 10 a.m. CDT
- Game 2: Indiana vs. Rutgers 2 p.m. CDT
- Game 3: Nebraska vs. Michigan State 6 p.m. CDT
May 21 (Pool Play)
- Game 4: UCLA vs. Illinois 10 a.m. CDT
- Game 5: Washington vs. Penn State 2 p.m. CDT
- Game 6: Iowa vs. Rutgers 6 p.m. CDT
May 22 (Pool Play)
- Game 7: UCLA vs. Michigan 10 a.m. CDT
- Game 8: USC vs. Penn State 2 p.m. CDT
- Game 9: Oregon vs. Michigan State 6 p.m. CDT
May 23 (Pool Play)
- Game 10: USC vs. Washington 10 a.m. CDT
- Game 11: Iowa vs. Indiana 2 p.m. CDT
- Game 12: Oregon vs. Nebraska 6 p.m. CDT
May 24 (Semifinals)
- Game 13: Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner 2 p.m. CDT
- Game 14: Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner 6 p.m. CDT
May 26 (Championship)
- Game 15: Game 13 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner 2 p.m. CDT
More From Nebraska on SI
- How to Watch Nebraska Baseball in the Big Ten Tournament vs. Michigan State: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
- Explaining the Big Ten’s New Baseball Tournament Format
- Nebraska Earns the 8-Seed in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament
- Nebraska Baseball Routs Purdue in Regular-Season Finale
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.