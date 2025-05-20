All Huskers

Big Ten Baseball Tournament Central: Schedule, Results, Pool Standings

More teams and a new format, but at the same great location. Follow along for all the results and pool play updates from the 2025 Big Ten Baseball Tournament.

Kaleb Henry

Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.
Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Big Ten Conference Baseball Tournament is here, and that means a new format to follow.

With the expansion of the league, the tournament field expanded from eight to 12 teams. The format also changed, moving to pool play to determine the semifinalists.

Follow along below for all the results, including updated standings in each of the pools. Every game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

Pool A

(Seed) Team

Record

Results

(1) Oregon

(8) Nebraska

(12) Michigan State

Pool B

(Seed) Team

Record

Results

(2) UCLA

(7) Michigan

(11) Illinois

Pool C

(Seed) Team

Record

Results

(3) Iowa

(6) Indiana

(10) Rutgers

Pool D

(Seed) Team

Record

Results

(4) USC

(5) Washington

(9) Penn State

Nebraska poses after winning the 2024 Big Ten Conference Tournament.
2025 Big Ten Baseball Tournament Bracket / Big Ten Conference

May 20 (Pool Play)

  • Game 1: Michigan vs. Illinois 10 a.m. CDT
  • Game 2: Indiana vs. Rutgers 2 p.m. CDT
  • Game 3: Nebraska vs. Michigan State 6 p.m. CDT

May 21 (Pool Play)

  • Game 4: UCLA vs. Illinois 10 a.m. CDT
  • Game 5: Washington vs. Penn State 2 p.m. CDT
  • Game 6: Iowa vs. Rutgers 6 p.m. CDT

May 22 (Pool Play)

  • Game 7: UCLA vs. Michigan 10 a.m. CDT
  • Game 8: USC vs. Penn State 2 p.m. CDT
  • Game 9: Oregon vs. Michigan State 6 p.m. CDT

May 23 (Pool Play)

  • Game 10: USC vs. Washington 10 a.m. CDT
  • Game 11: Iowa vs. Indiana 2 p.m. CDT
  • Game 12: Oregon vs. Nebraska 6 p.m. CDT

May 24 (Semifinals)

  • Game 13: Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner 2 p.m. CDT
  • Game 14: Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner 6 p.m. CDT

May 26 (Championship)

  • Game 15: Game 13 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner 2 p.m. CDT

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

