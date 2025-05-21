Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor is Looking to Build Elite Husker Trio
The Nebraska Cornhuskers recently landed their top 2027 recruiting target at the quarterback position in Trae Taylor earlier this month. Since joining the Huskers, the talented QB has been targeting a handful of players across the nation.
In a recent post, Taylor named two players that he wants to add to create the T.N.T. acronym. Taylor is looking at Antayvious Ellis from the 2027 recruiting class, and 2026 Nasir Rankin.
Antayvious Ellis is a four-star wide receiver and holds offers from many of the nation's top schools, including Florida, Baylor, Texas, and many others. He has shown some excitement in the Nebraska program, even more now that Taylor is committed to the Huskers. The 2027 Crowley High School star is looking to visit the Huskers sooner rather than later, with a date set in June.
As for Rankin, he is a four-star athlete and 2026 standout from Morgan Park High School in Illinois. He has been listed as a potential star at the next level. Hudson Standish from 247Sports shared an evaluation on Rankin.
"Two-sport star who has dominated Chicago Public Schools compeition on the gridiron and hardwood since his freshman campaign. Estimated to hover a shade under 6-foot, 160 pounds and has verified his athleticism with dunk contest bounce and high-flying open-floor finishing ability in game. Reasonably could line up in the slot on either side of the ball at the next level, but will likely face an easier learning curve as a receiver.
Plays with elite initial explosiveness and has proven to be endlessly creative in the open field. Will stack together cuts while retaining top-end gear. Hardwood verticality directly translates to the gridiron, climbing the ladder for contested catches on both sides of the ball. Natural hands show up throughout junior tape, will make acrobatic grabs at all edges of his catch radius."
