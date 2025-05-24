All Huskers

Tennessee Evens Series with Nebraska Softball in Knoxville Super Regional

The Huskers and Vols will play a decisive game three Sunday to determine who will go to the Women's College World Series and who will see their season end.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska players high five during game one of the Knoxville Super Regional against Tennessee.
Nebraska players high five during game one of the Knoxville Super Regional against Tennessee. / Nebraska Athletics

The Knoxville Super Regional series is all knotted up.

No. 7 national seed Tennessee took game two of the series over Nebraska Saturday afternoon, 3-2. The Vols improve to 44-15 while the Huskers fall to 43-14.

The best-of-three series is now tied 1-1.

Tennessee struck first in the top of the first inning, getting a two run homer from Ella Dodge. In the bottom of the frame, Hannah Camenzind singled to score both Samantha Bland and Jordy Bahl.

Both Bahl and Tennessee pitcher Karlyn Pickens were dominant over the final six innings. The Vols got to Bahl for a go-ahead run in the third, but neither surrendered anything the rest of the game.

The Huskers did threaten in the bottom of the seventh, though. After Bella Bacon singled, Kennadi Williams came on as the pinch runner.

With two outs, Emmerson Cope stepped into the box as the pinch hitter. One of the pitches made its way to the backstop, but Williams did not advance to second. Cope eventually knocked a single down the right field line, sending Williams around to third.

With runners on second and third, Ava Bredwell flied out to center field to end the game.

Pickens allowed two runs on five hits, walking one and striking out 11. Bahl allowed three runs on four hits, walking two and striking out six.

Nebraska and Tennessee will play a winner-take-all game Sunday. First pitch and television designation are still to be announced.

