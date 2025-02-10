HuskerMax Today: Nebrasketball's Streak Continues, Softball's Hot Start, and Super Bowl Reaction
Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry give their reactions to Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, then recap the weekend of Husker sports.
Nebraska men's basketball is still rolling, they dive deeper into that with Wilson Moore of the Omaha World-Herald. And Nebraska softball went 3-2 in a tough opening weekend in Florida, Voice of Husker Softball Nate Rohr breaks it down.
Watch the show below, and join the guys live from 9-10 a.m. CST on Mondays and Thursdays.
