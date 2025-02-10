All Huskers

HuskerMax Today: Nebrasketball's Streak Continues, Softball's Hot Start, and Super Bowl Reaction

Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry recap a big weekend of sports, especially for the Huskers.

Kaleb Henry, Nick Handley

Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry give their reactions to Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, then recap the weekend of Husker sports.

Nebraska men's basketball is still rolling, they dive deeper into that with Wilson Moore of the Omaha World-Herald. And Nebraska softball went 3-2 in a tough opening weekend in Florida, Voice of Husker Softball Nate Rohr breaks it down.

Watch the show below, and join the guys live from 9-10 a.m. CST on Mondays and Thursdays.

Interested in sponsoring HuskerMax Today? Contact Kaleb (kaleb.g.henry@gmail.com) or David Max (bigredmax@yahoo.com).

Kaleb Henry
Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Nick Handley
Nick Handley was born in Omaha and went to both Millard South and Millard West High School. He then attended University of Nebraska at Omaha and studied broadcast/communications. Nick has over 20 years experience covering local sports and most recently was a sports talk show host on AM590 ESPN Omaha and 1620 The Zone. He has also been a part of the Nebraska and Creighton baseball broadcast teams. Nick currently serves the role as the public address announcer for Omaha Maverick Hockey.

