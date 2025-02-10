All Huskers

New Special Teams Coordinator. No Spring Game. And What About Val's and Runza?

The Common Fans discuss all the latest in Husker football.

Even in the offseason, it’s been a busy stretch for Nebraska football and the Common Fans cover it all! 

  • David City, Nebraska native Mike Ekeler is announced as Nebraska’s new special teams coordinator.
  • Ekeler is an elite special teams coach, and may well end up being the most important addition of the offseason.  
  • The Common Fans also discuss Matt Rhule’s comment that there will likely not be a spring game in 2025. 
  • Whether you love the spring game or it doesn’t move the needle for you, this is one more example of the changes in college football working against the common fan. 
  • Will Valentino’s and Runza still be served at Memorial Stadium? What kind of new options will be available? Questions abound as the Common Fans discuss the new concessions vendor for Nebraska football games. 
  • And finally, the crew celebrates the addition of Rocco Spinlder, a veteran Notre Dame lineman who recently announced his transfer to Nebraska. 

This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast!

