5 Takeaways From Nebraska Softball’s Opening Weekend
Nebraska entered the 2025 softball season with a lineup full of question marks.
Not in a bad way.
For the first time in several years, the Huskers have a roster of 25 and are at least two deep at every position creating an impossible task for head coach Rhonda Revelle.
Revelle rolled out five lineups over the weekend where the Huskers went 3-2 with wins over No. 6 Tennessee, Southern Miss and Bethune-Cookman. The two losses were to No. 13 Texas Tech and No. 24 Mississippi State.
Here are five takeaways from the opening weekend to help ease any troubled minds.
Jordy Bahl is Back
Junior pitcher Jordy Bahl is definitely back and didn't seem to lose her edge after missing the 2024 season with a torn ACL.
Bahl's weekend was highlighted in the opening game against the Lady Vols where she limited them to one earned run and crushed her first collegiate home run.
The right-hander finished the weekend 1-1 in the circle giving up seven runs (one earned) on 14 hits across 13.2 innings. She struck out 17 and walked none.
Offensively, Bahl appeared in three games going 4-for-11 (.364) with a double, a home run, three runs batted in, and five runs scored.
Ava Kuszak is the Starting Shortstop, Leadoff Hitter
Even though Revelle used a variety lineups throughout the five games, there was one constant – Kuszak was the leadoff batter and starting shortstop.
While most might dwell on her two errors against Texas Tech, so there is so much more to focus on.
Kuszak was one of three Huskers to start each of the five games. She went 8-for-18 (.444) with two doubles, two home runs, six RBIs, and eight runs scored.
Emmerson Cope Will Be a Household Name
The sophomore is been flying under the radar as a pitcher/utility player but this year, she will be a force in the Huskers lineup.
After the first weekend, Cope pitched eight innings of scoreless softball allowing only four hits and striking out one.
At the plate, her power was on display. She was 6-for-12 (.500) with a home run, a run scored and three RBIs.
Who is the No. 2?
Bahl is clearly the No. 1 pitcher for the Huskers but who is No. 2?
Kylee Magee made two starts over the weekend going 1-1. She missed most of last season while she was at Arizona State but looks healthy and has a nasty offspeed pitch.
Control will come back to the first-year Husker as she becomes more comfortable in the circle but she recorded 10 strikeouts across seven innings of work.
Hannah Camenzind was 1-0 and looked like a solid option for NU. She limited opponents to three hits and one run over six innings. She walked two and struck out three.
It's Still Early
The Huskers are only five games into the season and it is way too early to draw any true conclusions as to how the season might go.
Revelle has so many options that it wouldn't be a surprise if she create a couple more lineups to tinker with during the upcoming slate of games in New Mexico.
Up Next
Nebraska will compete in the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, N.M., from Feb. 14-16. The Huskers will play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and New Mexico State on Friday, Montana and Northern Colorado on Saturday, and Montana again on Sunday. All games will be available for live listening on the Huskers Radio Network.
