All Huskers

Former Huskers Win Super Bowl as Philadelphia Eagles Trounce Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans

Nebraska football was represented on both sides of the Super Bowl matchup, including multiple players on the winning team.

Kaleb Henry

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The newest Super Bowl champions had a little Cornhusker flavor.

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, 40-22. The Eagles got revenge for a 38-35 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs two seasons ago.

The Eagles have a trio of former Huskers with the team: Cam Jurgens, Nick Gates, Ochaun Mathis.

Philadelphia Eagles center Nick Gates (61) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jan 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Nick Gates (61) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jurgens has been a mainstay on the offensive line since being taken in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. Gates has played a backup role since being promoted to the active roster in September. Mathis signed with the practice squad in November.

With the win, they become the first trio of Huskers to win a Super Bowl since Lavonte David, Khalil Davis and Ndamukong Suh did so with Tampa Bay in 2020. The feat was completed twice before that: 1989 San Francisco (Jamie Williams, Tom Rathman and Roger Craig) and 1976 Oakland (Monte Johnson, Dave Humm and Rik Bonness).

Mathis is the first portal-era Husker transfer for win a Super Bowl.

Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) runs with the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis.
Nov 19, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) runs with the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis (32) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Of the three former Huskers, only Gates experienced a bowl game in college. With Gates on the line, Nebraska beat UCLA in the 2015 Foster Farms Bowl before losing to Tennessee in the 2016 Music City Bowl.

Until this past season, those were the last bowl games to feature Nebraska. Jurgens and Mathis combined to play from 2018-22, never winning more than five games in a season.

None of that matters now, though, as all three are Super Bowl champs. Super Bowl Huskers have been a part of 25 championship teams.

An overall view of Caesars Superdome as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles play.
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; An overall view of Caesars Superdome as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles play during the third quarter in Super Bowl LIX. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The full list of Super Bowl winning Huskers is below.

  • 2025 Nick Gates, Eagles
  • 2025 Cam Jurgens, Eagles
  • 2025 Ochaun Mathis, Eagles
  • 2021 Lavonte David, Buccaneers
  • 2021 Khalil Davis, Buccaneers
  • 2021 Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers
  • 2019 Rex Burkhead, Patriots
  • 2018 Nathan Gerry, Eagles
  • 2017 Vincent Valentine, Patriots
  • 2013 Sam Koch, Ravens
  • 2012 Prince Amukamara, Giants
  • 2011 Brandon Jackson, Packers
  • 2010 Carl Nicks, Saints
  • 2010 Scott Shanle, Saints
  • 2005 Russ Hochstein, Patriots
  • 2004 Russ Hochstein, Patriots
  • 2000 Grant Wistrom, Rams
  • 1999 Neil Smith, Broncos
  • 1998 Neil Smith, Broncos
  • 1998 Tony Veland, Broncos
  • 1997 Tyrone Williams, Packers
  • 1997 Calvin Jones, Packers
  • 1990 Roger Craig, 49ers
  • 1990 Tom Rathman, 49ers
  • 1990 Jamie Williams, 49ers
  • 1989 Tom Rathman, 49ers
  • 1989 Roger Craig, 49ers
  • 1988 Brian Davis, Redskins
  • 1986 Henry Waechter, Bears
  • 1985 Roger Craig, 49ers
  • 1984 Bob Nelson, Raiders
  • 1984 Dave Humm, Raiders
  • 1982 Willie Harper, 49ers
  • 1981 Bob Nelson, Raiders
  • 1977 Dave Humm, Raiders
  • 1977 Monte Johnson, Raiders
  • 1977 Rik Bonness, Raiders

MORE: Nebraska Softball Shut Out by No. 24 Mississippi State in Florida Finale

MORE: After Nebrasketball: Brice Williams Puts Up a Double-Double as Huskers Win Their Fourth Straight

MORE: Nebraska Men's Basketball Holds Off Ohio State, 79-71

MORE: No. 13 Texas Tech Rallies Late, Hands Nebraska Softball First Loss

MORE: Three Takes on Scott Frost’s Coaching Staff at UCF

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football