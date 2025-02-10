Former Huskers Win Super Bowl as Philadelphia Eagles Trounce Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans
The newest Super Bowl champions had a little Cornhusker flavor.
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, 40-22. The Eagles got revenge for a 38-35 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs two seasons ago.
The Eagles have a trio of former Huskers with the team: Cam Jurgens, Nick Gates, Ochaun Mathis.
Jurgens has been a mainstay on the offensive line since being taken in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. Gates has played a backup role since being promoted to the active roster in September. Mathis signed with the practice squad in November.
With the win, they become the first trio of Huskers to win a Super Bowl since Lavonte David, Khalil Davis and Ndamukong Suh did so with Tampa Bay in 2020. The feat was completed twice before that: 1989 San Francisco (Jamie Williams, Tom Rathman and Roger Craig) and 1976 Oakland (Monte Johnson, Dave Humm and Rik Bonness).
Mathis is the first portal-era Husker transfer for win a Super Bowl.
Of the three former Huskers, only Gates experienced a bowl game in college. With Gates on the line, Nebraska beat UCLA in the 2015 Foster Farms Bowl before losing to Tennessee in the 2016 Music City Bowl.
Until this past season, those were the last bowl games to feature Nebraska. Jurgens and Mathis combined to play from 2018-22, never winning more than five games in a season.
None of that matters now, though, as all three are Super Bowl champs. Super Bowl Huskers have been a part of 25 championship teams.
The full list of Super Bowl winning Huskers is below.
- 2025 Nick Gates, Eagles
- 2025 Cam Jurgens, Eagles
- 2025 Ochaun Mathis, Eagles
- 2021 Lavonte David, Buccaneers
- 2021 Khalil Davis, Buccaneers
- 2021 Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers
- 2019 Rex Burkhead, Patriots
- 2018 Nathan Gerry, Eagles
- 2017 Vincent Valentine, Patriots
- 2013 Sam Koch, Ravens
- 2012 Prince Amukamara, Giants
- 2011 Brandon Jackson, Packers
- 2010 Carl Nicks, Saints
- 2010 Scott Shanle, Saints
- 2005 Russ Hochstein, Patriots
- 2004 Russ Hochstein, Patriots
- 2000 Grant Wistrom, Rams
- 1999 Neil Smith, Broncos
- 1998 Neil Smith, Broncos
- 1998 Tony Veland, Broncos
- 1997 Tyrone Williams, Packers
- 1997 Calvin Jones, Packers
- 1990 Roger Craig, 49ers
- 1990 Tom Rathman, 49ers
- 1990 Jamie Williams, 49ers
- 1989 Tom Rathman, 49ers
- 1989 Roger Craig, 49ers
- 1988 Brian Davis, Redskins
- 1986 Henry Waechter, Bears
- 1985 Roger Craig, 49ers
- 1984 Bob Nelson, Raiders
- 1984 Dave Humm, Raiders
- 1982 Willie Harper, 49ers
- 1981 Bob Nelson, Raiders
- 1977 Dave Humm, Raiders
- 1977 Monte Johnson, Raiders
- 1977 Rik Bonness, Raiders
MORE: Nebraska Softball Shut Out by No. 24 Mississippi State in Florida Finale
MORE: After Nebrasketball: Brice Williams Puts Up a Double-Double as Huskers Win Their Fourth Straight
MORE: Nebraska Men's Basketball Holds Off Ohio State, 79-71
MORE: No. 13 Texas Tech Rallies Late, Hands Nebraska Softball First Loss
MORE: Three Takes on Scott Frost’s Coaching Staff at UCF
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.