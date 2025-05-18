Nebraska Earns the 8-Seed in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament
Next stop: Omaha.
Nebraska is officially the 8-seed in the Big Ten Conference Baseball Tournament at Charles Schwab Field next week. The Huskers finished the regular season at 15-15, tied with Penn State and Rutgers but holding the tiebreaker.
With the addition of the West Coast teams, the field for the league tournament has expanded to 12 teams. Another change is that instead of a double-elimination bracket, the Big Ten will utilize four pools of three teams, with the pool winners advancing to single-elimination semifinals.
Nebraska is in Pool A with the 1-seed Oregon and 12-seed Michigan State. The Huskers will take on the Spartans Tuesday and the Ducks Friday, with both games at 6 p.m. CDT.
Should NU reach the semifinals, the Big Red would take on the Pool D winner. That pool consists of 4-seed USC, 5-seed Washington, and 9-seed Penn State.
The semifinals are slated for Saturday at 2 p.m. CDT and 6 p.m. CDT. The championship is Sunday at 2 p.m. CDT.
Every game of the tournament will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.
