All Huskers

Nebraska Earns the 8-Seed in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament

The Huskers will take on top-seeded Oregon and Michigan State in pool play, hoping to extend the season with another Big Ten Tournament run.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska shortstop Dylan Carey swings at a pitch against Kansas State in the Frisco College Baseball Classic on March 2, 2025.
Nebraska shortstop Dylan Carey swings at a pitch against Kansas State in the Frisco College Baseball Classic on March 2, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Next stop: Omaha.

Nebraska is officially the 8-seed in the Big Ten Conference Baseball Tournament at Charles Schwab Field next week. The Huskers finished the regular season at 15-15, tied with Penn State and Rutgers but holding the tiebreaker.

With the addition of the West Coast teams, the field for the league tournament has expanded to 12 teams. Another change is that instead of a double-elimination bracket, the Big Ten will utilize four pools of three teams, with the pool winners advancing to single-elimination semifinals.

Nebraska outfielder Devin Nunez swings at a pitch against USC at Great Park in Irvine, California, on March 22, 2025.
Nebraska outfielder Devin Nunez swings at a pitch against USC at Great Park in Irvine, California, on March 22, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska is in Pool A with the 1-seed Oregon and 12-seed Michigan State. The Huskers will take on the Spartans Tuesday and the Ducks Friday, with both games at 6 p.m. CDT.

Should NU reach the semifinals, the Big Red would take on the Pool D winner. That pool consists of 4-seed USC, 5-seed Washington, and 9-seed Penn State.

The semifinals are slated for Saturday at 2 p.m. CDT and 6 p.m. CDT. The championship is Sunday at 2 p.m. CDT.

Nebraska poses after winning the 2024 Big Ten Conference Tournament.
2025 Big Ten Baseball Tournament Bracket / Big Ten Conference

Every game of the tournament will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Baseball