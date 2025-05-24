Nebraska Upsets Top-Seeded Oregon to Win Pool A, Advance to Big Ten Baseball Tournament Semifinals
The Nebraska baseball season is still alive.
Nebraska, the 8-seed in the Big Ten Tournament, upended 1-seed Oregon Saturday morning at Charles Schwab Field, 7-3. The Huskers improve to 30-27 while while the Ducks fall to 41-14.
Oregon is now off until learning its postseason destination with the NCAA Selection Show on Monday. Nebraska advances to the semifinals later today.
The pitching duo of Jackson Brockett and Will Walsh kept the Duck bats scattered. The pair allowed three runs on 12 hits, walking three and striking out six.
At the plate, the Huskers did damage against Duck ace Garyson Grinsell. Nebraska was able to plate six runs on Grayson, forcing him out of the game after just 4.0 innings of work.
Part of Nebraska's success came on Oregon miscues. The Ducks committed four errors, helping the Huskers extend innings and build the lead early.
The Huskers finished with 11 hits, led by the 3-for-4 effort from Riley Silva. Gabe Swansen and Case Sanderson finished with two RBIs each.
Nebraska will take on ninth-seeded Penn State at 5 p.m. CDT. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.
