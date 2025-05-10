All Huskers

Case Sanderson's Walk-Off Home Run Clinches the Series Against Michigan

The Huskers have won four-straight Big Ten games in the push for the conference tournament.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska first baseman Case Sanderson rounds the bases after hitting a three-run walk-off homer to clinch the series against Michigan.
The push for Omaha is in full gear.

Nebraska baseball has won four-straight and and 6-of-7 Big Ten Conference games, the latest being a walk-off home run from Case Sanderson to give the Big Red a 5-2 win over Michigan at Haymarket Park. The Huskers improved to 26-25 on the year and 13-13 in the Big Ten Conference while Michigan fell to 31-19 and 14-12.

Offense was tough to find Saturday, with neither team scoring a run through the first third of the game. Michigan finally broke through with a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth inning.

Nebraska answered the next inning with a Hogan Helligso two-run homer down the left field line. The call went to review and was upheld, which Michigan head coach Tracy Smith did not agree with as he was then tossed from the game.

Keeping the home run party going, the Wolverines got a solo shot in the sixth to tie the game.

Tied 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth, Cael Frost got hit by the pitch and Gabe Swansen walked to bring Sanderson to the plate with one out. The first baseman launched the first pitch of the at-bat 423 field to right field to end the game and clinch the series.

On the mound, Ty Horn delivered a quality start. The sophomore allowed two runs on four hits over 6.0 innings. He walked a pair and struck out four.

Will Walsh and Luke Broderick combined to allow just one base runner over the final three innings.

Nebraska and Michigan will close out the weekend series Sunday at 11:30 a.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+.

Box Score | Gallery

