Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2027 4-Star CB Montre Jackson Talks Husker Offer
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been offering players left and right as they look to bring the best 2027 recruits to Nebraska. They only have one commit so far in that class following Trae Taylor's commitment to the Cornhuskers on May 1.
The Cornhuskers offered one of the better 2027 defensive back in the class in Montre Jackson. Jackson is a cornerback prospect from Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland, Texas. He is one of a number of prospects to be offered from the state of Texas recently.
Following his offer, the four-star defensive back caught up with HuskerMax.
"It means a lot to be offered by Nebraska. One of my old coaches used to play there, so it means a lot to me overall," Jackson said.
That coach was former Nebraska cornerback, national champion, and first-round NFL draft pick Michael Booker Jr. He has since moved to coach at a new school, but his son, Michael Booker III, has been a linebacker at NU since 2021.
Husker assistant Jamar Mozee was the coach to offer the talented 2027 defensive back prospect.
"Coach Mozzee offered me, and he said that we have to start building a relationship now that I am offered by them," Jackson said.
Jackson considers Nebraska one of the best offers he has to date.
"They are already high in my recruitment despite them just offering me," Jackson said.
