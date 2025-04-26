All Huskers

Disastrous Seventh Inning Sinks Nebraska Baseball at Maryland Friday

The Huskers gave up a crooked number late in the game to drop game one of the weekend series.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska shortstop Dylan Carey swings at a pitch at Maryland on April 25, 2025.
Nebraska shortstop Dylan Carey swings at a pitch at Maryland on April 25, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska baseball had a chance to take the opening game of the weekend series in College Park Friday, but disaster struck late.

Maryland used a five-run seventh inning beat Nebraska 12-5. The Terrapins improve to 20-23 on the year and 6-13 in Big Ten Conference play, while the Huskers fall to 19-23 overall and 7-12 in the league.

NU jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two at-bats, but Maryland answered with a three-spot in the bottom of the second inning. The Terrapins added two more runs in the third and solo home run in the fourth to go up 6-4.

feed

Nebraska closed the gap with a Tyler Stone RBI double in the seventh inning, but Maryland answered with five runs in the bottom of the frame and one more in the eighth inning to run away with the victory.

Will Walsh took the loss for the Big Red, allowing five runs on five hits over just 3.0 innings. Tucker Timmerman gave up six runs, five earned, in just 3.2 innings.

Maryland totaled 13 hits on the day, while Nebraska managed nine.

Dylan Carey and Josh Overbeek led the Husker hitters with 2-for-4 efforts. They both notched doubles, along with Stone.

Nebraska and Maryland continue the series Saturday at 1 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Baseball