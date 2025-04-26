Disastrous Seventh Inning Sinks Nebraska Baseball at Maryland Friday
Nebraska baseball had a chance to take the opening game of the weekend series in College Park Friday, but disaster struck late.
Maryland used a five-run seventh inning beat Nebraska 12-5. The Terrapins improve to 20-23 on the year and 6-13 in Big Ten Conference play, while the Huskers fall to 19-23 overall and 7-12 in the league.
NU jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two at-bats, but Maryland answered with a three-spot in the bottom of the second inning. The Terrapins added two more runs in the third and solo home run in the fourth to go up 6-4.
Nebraska closed the gap with a Tyler Stone RBI double in the seventh inning, but Maryland answered with five runs in the bottom of the frame and one more in the eighth inning to run away with the victory.
Will Walsh took the loss for the Big Red, allowing five runs on five hits over just 3.0 innings. Tucker Timmerman gave up six runs, five earned, in just 3.2 innings.
Maryland totaled 13 hits on the day, while Nebraska managed nine.
Dylan Carey and Josh Overbeek led the Husker hitters with 2-for-4 efforts. They both notched doubles, along with Stone.
Nebraska and Maryland continue the series Saturday at 1 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+.
