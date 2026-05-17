Explaining the Big Ten’s New Baseball Tournament Format

The Big Ten Conference Baseball Tournament is upon us and that means a new format...again.

The annual event, since 1981, began as a single elimination tournament before becoming a double elimination format later in the decade. It saw expansion from four to eight and then 12 teams in the latest round of conference realignment.

In 2025, with four new schools in the league, the tournament began with pool play and a built-in advantage to the highest seed in each pool. Winners of each pool advanced to the single-elimination semifinals. It was a truly convoluted way to play out the conference tournament, and as such, it was only used for one year.

The Huskers stand for the National Anthem prior to their first game of the 2025 Big Ten Tournament. | Amarillo Mullen

This year, a much easier and more rewarding format is in use.

The top four seeds are given byes to the quarterfinals on Friday. Teams seeded 5 through 12 will play in two double-elimination brackets to determine the other four spots in the quarterfinals, which will be single-elimination from there.

The double-elimination brackets include seeds 5, 8, 9, and 12 (Bracket 1) on one side, with 6, 7, 10, and 11 (Bracket 2) on the other. No team will play more than three games, with two wins being needed to advance to the quarterfinals.

Play begins on Tuesday, with the first quarterfinal qualifiers decided on Wednesday for teams that went 2-0. Thursday will see the final two qualifiers come out of the losers' bracket, giving them a 2-1 record before advancing to the quarterfinals.

Bracket 1 qualifiers are slotted against the 1 and 4 seeds, respectively. Bracket 2 qualifiers will face the 2 and 3 seeds, respectively. The winner of each bracket (2-0) gets the lower seed in the quarterfinals, with the losers' bracket qualifier having to face the higher seed.

This is the third format in the last three years, with the 2024 and prior editions featuring an eight-team double-elimination bracket that was finished off with a single-elimination championship. Nebraska is the two-time reigning champion of the Big Ten Tournament.

Follow along for results from the entire tournament with our Big Ten Tournament Central page.

The full schedule for 2026 is below. Every game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

All times central.

Double Elimination Bracket 1

Tuesday, May 19

Game 1: #5 Purdue vs. #12 Michigan State at 9 a.m.

Game 2: #8 Iowa vs. #9 Illinois at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20

Game 5: G1 loser vs. G2 loser at 9 a.m.

Game 7: G1 winner vs. G2 winner at 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 21

Game 9: G5 winner vs. G7 loser at 2 p.m.

Double Elimination Bracket 2

Tuesday, May 19

Game 3: #7 Michigan vs. #10 Rutgers at 5 p.m.

Game 4: #6 Ohio State vs. #11 Washington at 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20

Game 6: G3 loser vs. G4 loser at 1 p.m.

Game 8: G3 winner vs. G4 winner at 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 21

Game 10: G6 winner vs. G8 loser at 6 p.m.

Single Elimination Bracket

Friday, May 22 (Quarterfinals)

Game 11: #4 seed vs. G7 winner at 9 a.m.

Game 12: #1 UCLA vs. G9 winner at 1 p.m.

Game 13: #2 Nebraska vs. G10 winner at 5 p.m.

Game 14: #3 seed vs. G8 winner at 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 (Semifinals)

Game 15: G11 winner vs. G12 winner at 2 p.m.

Game 16: G13 winner vs. G14 winner at 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 24 (Championship

Game 17: G15 winner vs. G16 winner at 2 p.m.

Big Ten Baseball Tournament History

The Big Ten Baseball Tournament has been played nearly every year since 1981, taking off just 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Host sites have included Ann Arbor, Minneapolis, Columbus, Champaign, State College, Iowa City, Bloomington, and Omaha.

From 1981 to 1999, the tournament used a double-elimination format with four teams. For the first seven years, qualifying teams were from the East and West divisions. The field expanded to six teams in 2000, before moving to eight teams in 2014 and 12 teams in 2025.

With the latest conference realignment bringing in Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington, the regular double-elimination format was dropped in 2025. Instead, pool play determined who advanced to the single-elimination quarterfinals. That format was dropped after just one run, with this year's use of two double-elimination brackets to determine the second half of the single-elimination field for the weekend.

Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio State are tied for the most conference tournament titles at 10 each. Nebraska is the reigning tournament champion, having won each of the last two editions going into 2026.

Below are the champions from each year.

1981 Michigan

1982 Minnesota

1983 Michigan

1984 Michigan

1985 Minnesota

1986 Michigan

1987 Michigan

1988 Minnesota

1989 Illinois

1990 Illinois

1991 Ohio State

1992 Minnesota

1993 Minnesota

1994 Ohio State

1995 Ohio State

1996 Indiana

1997 Ohio State

1998 Minnesota

1999 Michigan

2000 Illinois

2001 Minnesota

2002 Ohio State

2003 Ohio State

2004 Minnesota

2005 Ohio State

2006 Michigan

2007 Ohio State

2008 Michigan

2009 Indiana

2010 Minnesota

2011 Illinois

2012 Purdue

2013 Indiana

2014 Indiana

2015 Michigan

2016 Ohio State

2017 Iowa

2018 Minnesota

2019 Ohio State

2020 Cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2021 Cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2022 Michigan

2023 Maryland

2024 Nebraska

2025 Nebraska

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.