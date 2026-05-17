Explaining the Big Ten’s New Baseball Tournament Format
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The Big Ten Conference Baseball Tournament is upon us and that means a new format...again.
The annual event, since 1981, began as a single elimination tournament before becoming a double elimination format later in the decade. It saw expansion from four to eight and then 12 teams in the latest round of conference realignment.
In 2025, with four new schools in the league, the tournament began with pool play and a built-in advantage to the highest seed in each pool. Winners of each pool advanced to the single-elimination semifinals. It was a truly convoluted way to play out the conference tournament, and as such, it was only used for one year.
This year, a much easier and more rewarding format is in use.
The top four seeds are given byes to the quarterfinals on Friday. Teams seeded 5 through 12 will play in two double-elimination brackets to determine the other four spots in the quarterfinals, which will be single-elimination from there.
The double-elimination brackets include seeds 5, 8, 9, and 12 (Bracket 1) on one side, with 6, 7, 10, and 11 (Bracket 2) on the other. No team will play more than three games, with two wins being needed to advance to the quarterfinals.
Play begins on Tuesday, with the first quarterfinal qualifiers decided on Wednesday for teams that went 2-0. Thursday will see the final two qualifiers come out of the losers' bracket, giving them a 2-1 record before advancing to the quarterfinals.
Bracket 1 qualifiers are slotted against the 1 and 4 seeds, respectively. Bracket 2 qualifiers will face the 2 and 3 seeds, respectively. The winner of each bracket (2-0) gets the lower seed in the quarterfinals, with the losers' bracket qualifier having to face the higher seed.
This is the third format in the last three years, with the 2024 and prior editions featuring an eight-team double-elimination bracket that was finished off with a single-elimination championship. Nebraska is the two-time reigning champion of the Big Ten Tournament.
Follow along for results from the entire tournament with our Big Ten Tournament Central page.
The full schedule for 2026 is below. Every game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
All times central.
Double Elimination Bracket 1
Tuesday, May 19
- Game 1: #5 Purdue vs. #12 Michigan State at 9 a.m.
- Game 2: #8 Iowa vs. #9 Illinois at 1 p.m.
Wednesday, May 20
- Game 5: G1 loser vs. G2 loser at 9 a.m.
- Game 7: G1 winner vs. G2 winner at 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 21
- Game 9: G5 winner vs. G7 loser at 2 p.m.
Double Elimination Bracket 2
Tuesday, May 19
- Game 3: #7 Michigan vs. #10 Rutgers at 5 p.m.
- Game 4: #6 Ohio State vs. #11 Washington at 9 p.m.
Wednesday, May 20
- Game 6: G3 loser vs. G4 loser at 1 p.m.
- Game 8: G3 winner vs. G4 winner at 9 p.m.
Thursday, May 21
- Game 10: G6 winner vs. G8 loser at 6 p.m.
Single Elimination Bracket
Friday, May 22 (Quarterfinals)
- Game 11: #4 seed vs. G7 winner at 9 a.m.
- Game 12: #1 UCLA vs. G9 winner at 1 p.m.
- Game 13: #2 Nebraska vs. G10 winner at 5 p.m.
- Game 14: #3 seed vs. G8 winner at 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 23 (Semifinals)
- Game 15: G11 winner vs. G12 winner at 2 p.m.
- Game 16: G13 winner vs. G14 winner at 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 24 (Championship
- Game 17: G15 winner vs. G16 winner at 2 p.m.
Big Ten Baseball Tournament History
The Big Ten Baseball Tournament has been played nearly every year since 1981, taking off just 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Host sites have included Ann Arbor, Minneapolis, Columbus, Champaign, State College, Iowa City, Bloomington, and Omaha.
From 1981 to 1999, the tournament used a double-elimination format with four teams. For the first seven years, qualifying teams were from the East and West divisions. The field expanded to six teams in 2000, before moving to eight teams in 2014 and 12 teams in 2025.
With the latest conference realignment bringing in Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington, the regular double-elimination format was dropped in 2025. Instead, pool play determined who advanced to the single-elimination quarterfinals. That format was dropped after just one run, with this year's use of two double-elimination brackets to determine the second half of the single-elimination field for the weekend.
Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio State are tied for the most conference tournament titles at 10 each. Nebraska is the reigning tournament champion, having won each of the last two editions going into 2026.
Below are the champions from each year.
- 1981 Michigan
- 1982 Minnesota
- 1983 Michigan
- 1984 Michigan
- 1985 Minnesota
- 1986 Michigan
- 1987 Michigan
- 1988 Minnesota
- 1989 Illinois
- 1990 Illinois
- 1991 Ohio State
- 1992 Minnesota
- 1993 Minnesota
- 1994 Ohio State
- 1995 Ohio State
- 1996 Indiana
- 1997 Ohio State
- 1998 Minnesota
- 1999 Michigan
- 2000 Illinois
- 2001 Minnesota
- 2002 Ohio State
- 2003 Ohio State
- 2004 Minnesota
- 2005 Ohio State
- 2006 Michigan
- 2007 Ohio State
- 2008 Michigan
- 2009 Indiana
- 2010 Minnesota
- 2011 Illinois
- 2012 Purdue
- 2013 Indiana
- 2014 Indiana
- 2015 Michigan
- 2016 Ohio State
- 2017 Iowa
- 2018 Minnesota
- 2019 Ohio State
- 2020 Cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- 2021 Cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- 2022 Michigan
- 2023 Maryland
- 2024 Nebraska
- 2025 Nebraska
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
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Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.Follow iKalebHenry