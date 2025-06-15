Former Arizona, Grossmont Infielder Nico Newhan Transferring to Nebraska
Another transfer portal addition for Nebraska baseball.
Junior college infielder Nico Newhan has committed to the Huskers. He made the announcement on social media Sunday.
Newhan has three years of eligibility remaining.
Out of Maranatha Christian High School in California, Newhan had a career .438 batting average with 122 runs scored, 110 RBI, 39 doubles, two triples, and 25 home runs. The 2024 graduate signed with Arizona but not play as a freshman, hitting the transfer portal.
This spring at Grossmont College, Newhan had a .380 batting average with 19 home runs and 61 RBI.
Newhan is the fourth transfer portal addition for Nebraska. He joins MAC Pitcher of the Year Cooper Katskee, Mississippi State pitcher Kevin Mannell and Division II All-American Jett Buck in becoming Huskers. There have been double-digit Huskers use the portal the portal to exit the program, including Cayden Brumbaugh to Oklahoma.
Nebraska captured a second straight Big Ten Tournament title after making a run in Omaha over Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State and UCLA. Those good times were short-lived, with the Huskers getting shellacked in the Chapel Hill Regional to finish the season at 33-29.
More From Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.