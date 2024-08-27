Former Husker Player, Assistant Hired to Lead Nebraska Wesleyan Baseball
A former Husker will continue to be involved in baseball in Lincoln.
Nebraska Wesleyan has announced the hiring of Jeff Christy as the 12th head baseball coach in program history.
“Hiring Jeff Christy as our new head baseball coach has immediately elevated our baseball program at Nebraska Wesleyan,” NWU director of athletics Dwight Merilatt said. “Jeff’s passion for college baseball, his recruiting experience, and leadership skills will greatly enhance our baseball student-athletes. He has a distinguished career in college baseball, and we are excited that he’s bringing his experience to NWU. His leadership will help us transition to our new baseball stadium at the Sandhills Global Youth Complex in the spring of 2025.”
Christy has spent a number of years in college baseball in Lincoln, including as a Nebraska Cornhusker in 2005 and 2006. He returned to Lincoln in the summer of 2011 after a stint in the minor leagues and a volunteer assistant run with Wichita State. He worked on the Husker until 2015, went south to Central Oklahoma and Texas A&M, then returned to his alma mater from 2020-23.
“It is a passion of mine to develop baseball players on and off the field and help these young men grow to be the individuals they aspire to be,” Christy said. “We will play hard, work to develop a multidimensional team in all facets of the game and be great teammates. Combine these elements with the great education provided at Nebraska Wesleyan, and I believe we can build a successful program.”
The baseball program will transition to its new home at the Sandhills Global Youth Complex in the spring of 2025, featuring a state-of-the-art stadium and full turf field. This new facility will significantly enhance the experience for both players and fans.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.