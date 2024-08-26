College Football Analysts Agree: ‘Believe’ in Nebraska Football
More national media pundits are beginning to believe in Nebraska football before the start of the season.
Joel Klatt, a college football analyst for FOX and host of the Joel Klatt Show' invited on Josh Pate, a fellow college football show host, and discussed several topics regarding the landscape of the sport heading into Week One. More than halfway through Monday's episode, Klatt began to discuss some Big Ten programs - including Nebraska.
"Nebraska really should be playing some games in November that have actual, legitimate implications for the (College Football) Playoff," Klatt said. "If you look at their schedule, they've got Colorado at home - if they can beat them, they would likely be an undefeated team facing Ohio State."
Pate agreed with Klatt - but added that despite his belief in the '24 version of the Cornhuskers, he still had some doubts.
"We've sat here in years past and looked at a 'workable schedule' for Nebraska. Then reality just hits you in the face," Pate said. "Same with this year. I just believe in them a lot more this year."
Both credited coach Matt Rhule's second-year success at other programs (Temple and Baylor) as a reason for that belief, but also added that the last-minute recruitment flip of quarterback Dylan Raiola provides a spark Nebraska has been seeking.
"He's going to be a true freshman. He's going to start for them. It reeks of the kind of thing where if you do nothing more than flip your fortune in one possession games, you go from a 7-5 caliber team to a 10- to 11-1 (team). If they're 11-1, they're in," Pate said.
Pate added a final thought about the Big Red, hinting that college football as a whole may be yearning to see the Huskers back in the national conversation.
"You're telling me a (College Football Playoff) committee member doesn't get romantic about the possibility of putting Nebraska in the playoff? These are human beings, absolutely they would."- Josh Pate on the Joel Klatt Show
The full episode of the Joel Klatt Show can be found below, with the Nebraska conversation beginning around the 30-minute mark. The Huskers open their season on Saturday, welcoming UTEP to Memorial Stadium.
