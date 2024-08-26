All Huskers

College Football Analysts Agree: ‘Believe’ in Nebraska Football

Joel Klatt and Josh Pate spoke about Nebraska football's chances in 2024, and they agreed the Huskers should be in the national conversation heading into November.

Austin Jacobsen

Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule reacts after a fourth-down stop against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium.
Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule reacts after a fourth-down stop against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

More national media pundits are beginning to believe in Nebraska football before the start of the season.

Joel Klatt, a college football analyst for FOX and host of the Joel Klatt Show' invited on Josh Pate, a fellow college football show host, and discussed several topics regarding the landscape of the sport heading into Week One. More than halfway through Monday's episode, Klatt began to discuss some Big Ten programs - including Nebraska.

"Nebraska really should be playing some games in November that have actual, legitimate implications for the (College Football) Playoff," Klatt said. "If you look at their schedule, they've got Colorado at home - if they can beat them, they would likely be an undefeated team facing Ohio State."

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt
Nov 5, 2016; Waco, TX, USA; Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt and TCU Horned Frogs co-offensive coordinator Doug Meacham on the field prior to a game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. / Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Pate agreed with Klatt - but added that despite his belief in the '24 version of the Cornhuskers, he still had some doubts.

"We've sat here in years past and looked at a 'workable schedule' for Nebraska. Then reality just hits you in the face," Pate said. "Same with this year. I just believe in them a lot more this year."

Both credited coach Matt Rhule's second-year success at other programs (Temple and Baylor) as a reason for that belief, but also added that the last-minute recruitment flip of quarterback Dylan Raiola provides a spark Nebraska has been seeking.

Nebraska Cornhuskers players celebrated a recovered fumble by the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half
Oct 6, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers players celebrated a recovered fumble by the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Memorial Stadium. / Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

"He's going to be a true freshman. He's going to start for them. It reeks of the kind of thing where if you do nothing more than flip your fortune in one possession games, you go from a 7-5 caliber team to a 10- to 11-1 (team). If they're 11-1, they're in," Pate said.

Pate added a final thought about the Big Red, hinting that college football as a whole may be yearning to see the Huskers back in the national conversation.

"You're telling me a (College Football Playoff) committee member doesn't get romantic about the possibility of putting Nebraska in the playoff? These are human beings, absolutely they would."

Josh Pate on the Joel Klatt Show
Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Chief Borders (14) celebrates after a stop against the Northern Illinois Huskies
Sep 16, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Chief Borders (14) celebrates after a stop against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The full episode of the Joel Klatt Show can be found below, with the Nebraska conversation beginning around the 30-minute mark. The Huskers open their season on Saturday, welcoming UTEP to Memorial Stadium.

Published |Modified
Austin Jacobsen

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

