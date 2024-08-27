Physical Tickets for Nebraska Football, Volleyball Ending After 2024 Season
Memorial Stadium going cashless carried the headlines last week, but another move will have an impact on Nebraska football fans in the future.
The Nebraska Athletic Department announced that this fall will be the last time the Huskers will use printed tickets. Beginning with the 2024-25 winter sports season, all NU athletic events will be mobile.
"That doesn't mean that you have to have a smart phone," Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen said on "Sports Nightly" Monday. "You can print your tickets out at home and take the piece of paper. I'm one of those guys when (mobile ticketing) first rolled out, I didn't trust it — my (phone) battery's gonna be gone or my WiFi's not gonna work — so I would always print them out on a piece of paper and take them."
Dannen said mobile ticketing increases security by alleviating fraud and helps with transfers of tickets. He also said this will be a financial savings for the athletic department.
"Frankly, we are spending in the hundreds of thousands of dollars to print tickets," Dannen said. "So its really an economic move."
Dannen added that this move "normalizes" the Huskers with how major venues operate around the country.
You can watch Dannen's full appearance below.
MORE: Husker Football’s 2024 First Step is UTEP
MORE: Matt Rhule Sees UTEP's Pass Rush as Stiff Test for Nebraska Football and Freshman QB
MORE: College Football Analysts Agree: ‘Believe’ in Nebraska Football
MORE: Big Ten Announces Football Championship Game Tiebreaker Procedures
MORE: Tom Shatel Kicks Off Nebraska Football Game Week With the Common Fans
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.