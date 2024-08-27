All Huskers

Physical Tickets for Nebraska Football, Volleyball Ending After 2024 Season

This fall will be the last chance for Nebraska fans to get physical tickets to sports like football and volleyball. The athletic department is making the switch fully to mobile ticketing, beginning with the winter sports season.

Kaleb Henry

Sep 23, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers fans react after a call during the third quarter against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 23, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers fans react after a call during the third quarter against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Memorial Stadium going cashless carried the headlines last week, but another move will have an impact on Nebraska football fans in the future.

The Nebraska Athletic Department announced that this fall will be the last time the Huskers will use printed tickets. Beginning with the 2024-25 winter sports season, all NU athletic events will be mobile.

"That doesn't mean that you have to have a smart phone," Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen said on "Sports Nightly" Monday. "You can print your tickets out at home and take the piece of paper. I'm one of those guys when (mobile ticketing) first rolled out, I didn't trust it — my (phone) battery's gonna be gone or my WiFi's not gonna work — so I would always print them out on a piece of paper and take them."

Nebraska Cornhuskers mascot Herbie Husker during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 16, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Herbie Husker waves to fans at the start of the second quarter between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Northern Illinois Huskies at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Dannen said mobile ticketing increases security by alleviating fraud and helps with transfers of tickets. He also said this will be a financial savings for the athletic department.

"Frankly, we are spending in the hundreds of thousands of dollars to print tickets," Dannen said. "So its really an economic move."

Dannen added that this move "normalizes" the Huskers with how major venues operate around the country.

You can watch Dannen's full appearance below.

Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 

