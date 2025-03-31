How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. Creighton & Omaha: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
Beep…beep…beep.
The Nebraska baseball team has a pulse — and so does its 2025 season. Welcoming in No. 5 Oregon State off the back of a poor nine-game road trip, another gloomy weekend appeared likely. But the fight hasn’t yet left NU, who pulled off the upset of the weekend with a 2-1 series win over the Beavers. It marked Nebraska’s first true series win of the season and first over a top five opponent since 2011.
The Husker offense came to play on Friday with Tyler Stone and Dylan Carey each ripping home runs in the third inning to put NU out front 4-0. Carey added another RBI in the fifth before a two-run homer for Cael Frost stamped a 7-0 lead for NU. Will Walsh delivered a quality start on the mound limiting OSU to three runs (one unearned) on five hits through six innings, and Drew Christo shut the door with three scoreless innings in relief to complete a 7-3 series opening win.
Saturday showcased what had been advertised about this Oregon State team as the Beavers teed off for 16 runs on 12 hits with eight home runs en route to a 16-5 run rule win. Nebraska flipped the script and put down its own run rule win on Sunday exploding for a nine-run seventh inning to win 16-7 and cap a potential season-altering weekend.
Despite taking down one of the top teams in the country, this past weekend can’t be this season’s defining highlight for the Huskers, who need to take this momentum and rally wins in midweek and conference play. That starts Tuesday with the team’s annual tour around the state by taking on in-state rivals Creighton and Omaha.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska takes on Creighton and Omaha in two pivotal midweek battles.
How to Follow Along
Game 1
- Matchup: Nebraska (12-15, 2-7 B1G) vs. Creighton (16-7, 0-0 Big East)
- When: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
- Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 6 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 2
- Matchup: Nebraska (12-15, 2-7 B1G) at Omaha (8-17, 3-6 Summit League)
- When: Wednesday, April 2, 2025
- Where: Tal Anderson Field, Omaha, Neb.
- Time: 6 p.m. CDT
- Watch: N/A
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Probable Pitchers
Tuesday
Nebraska: Carson Jasa, RHP, R-Fr. (2-2, 8.44 ERA, 16.0 IP, 15 ER, 17 H, 21 SO, 14 BB) | CU: Ian Koosman, RHP, Jr. (3-2, 5.96 ERA, 22.2 IP, 15 ER, 19 H, 26 SO, 8 BB).
Wednesday
Nebraska: TBD | Omaha: TBD
Creighton Series History
- Nebraska leads the all-time series 40-26, but have lost 11 of the last 13 matchups versus the Bluejays.
- Creighton took victory in all three games against the Huskers in 2024 as NU’s last win came on May 9, 2023 in a 7-4 win at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
Omaha Series History
- Nebraska leads the all-time series 64-14, but are 2-2 versus the Mavericks in the last two seasons.
- The Huskers won the only contest between the two teams last season in a 10-6 victory.
Creighton Scout
Last Season: 35-17 (7-13 Big East, 6th); Did not qualify for the postseason.
Head Coach: (694-412 at Creighton, 22nd Season; 853-488-1 as HC, 30th season)
All-Conference Returners: Kyle Hess, INF, Gr. | Nolan Sailors, OF, Sr.
Key Transfers: Dakota Duffalo, OF, Gr. (Utah) | Matthew Aukerman, RHP, Gr. (Xavier) | Garrett Langrell, RHP, Gr. (Eastern Kentucky) | Nate McHugh, C, Jr. (Boston College) | Joe Hauser, RHP, R-Jr. (Minnesota) | John McDonald, RHP, Soph. (Bossier Parish CC).
Program Outlook: The Bluejays hope to send off long-time head coach Ed Servais into retirement on a good note who will hang up the cap after 22 seasons in Omaha. Coming off a 35-17 2024 season, Creighton hopes to return to an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2019.
Leading this Bluejay team has been all-conference returning outfielder Nolan Sailors who leads the offense with a team-high .411 average in 90 at-bats. He doesn’t have a ton of power (two HR), but can get on base with 37 hits and 11 stolen bases in the 23 games played this year. Three other Bluejays are hitting above .300 and that includes infielder Ben North (.326) who’s hammered a team-leading four home runs and 20 RBI. Graduate outfielder Dakota Duffalo comes to Creighton after spending four seasons with Utah and has raked with a .325 average.
The Bluejays will likely put junior right hander Ian Koosman on the mound, who’s come in as a transfer from Paradise Valley CC and has looked good as the Bluejay’s midweek starter. He’s 3-2 on the season with a 5.96 ERA in just over 22 innings pitched, but has good swing-and-miss stuff with 26 strikeouts compared to eight walks. The backend of CU’s bullpen may be the team’s biggest strength with the duo of Eastern Kentucky transfer Garrett Langrell (1.83 ERA in 19.2 IP) and Xavier transfer Matthrew Aukerman (2.31 ERA in 23.1 IP).
Omaha Scout
Last Season: 18-32-1 (16-13-1 Summit League, 2nd); Did not qualify for the postseason.
Head Coach: Evan Porter (163-235-2 at Omaha & HC, 9th Season)
All-Conference Returners: Tyler Bishop, INF, Jr. | Henry Zipay, INF/OF, Sr. | Noah Greise, INF/OF, Sr. | Luke Gainer, LHP, Sr. | Cardel Dick, C, Soph. | Trent Burkhalter, C, Sr.
Key Transfers: Kael Babin, OF, Jr. (Hutchinson CC) | Drew Borner, INF, Jr. (Southeast CC) | Sam Beck, INF, Jr. (BYU) | Oliver Mabee, OF/RHP, Jr. (Trinidad State) | Cameron Teinert, RHP, Jr. (Southeast CC) | Eli Hoerner, OF, Jr. (Iowa Western CC) | Landon Mueller, RHP, Jr. (Southeast CC) | Ben Weber, RHP, Sr. (Kansas State) | Gavin Brummund, RHP, Jr. (Fort Scott CC).
Program Outlook: In what could be a four-team race for the Summit League crown this season, Omaha aims to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2019 with a team capable of winning its conference. With six players returning that received some sort of conference accolade last season, the Mavericks have a good looking squad in Evan Porter’s ninth season, but they’ve limped to a 8-17 start thanks to a difficult schedule and a pair of conference series losses to fellow Summit League contenders St. Thomas and Oral Roberts.
Fortunes turned around for Omaha last weekend with a three-game sweep of Northern Colorado to get some confidence back. Omaha Westside graduate and utility man Henry Zipay leads the Mavericks offense with a .400 average and 1.067 OPS across 90 at-bats. He’s the only full time starter hitting above .300 in the lineup which could point to Omaha's struggles as the season enters April. Power hasn’t been a factor for this season with only 12 on the season as four players are tied for the team lead with two. 2024 All-Summit League Second Team pick Tyler Bishop leads the team with 20 RBI while 6-foot-5 Papillion native Jackson Trout is right behind with 19.
We’ll see how the Mavericks put on the mound for Wednesday, but the bullpen has been spearheaded by a trio of Gavin Brummund (4.09 ERA in 11 IP), Luke Gainer (4.67 ERA in 17.1 IP) and Tanner Foerstch (5.40 ERA in 10 IP). CJ Hood has seen 15.2 innings of action this season and may get an opportunity to face his former school.
