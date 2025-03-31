Nebraska Baseball’s Upset of No. 5 Oregon State Could Be a Turning Point
Nebraska baseball made a statement this past weekend, securing a series win over the No. 5 Oregon State Beavers in what could be a defining moment for the program.
It marked the Huskers’ first series victory over a top-five team since 2011, ending a long drought against the nation’s elite. After a surprising 7-3 win on Friday and a tough 16-5 run-rule loss on Saturday, Nebraska bounced back in dramatic fashion on Sunday with a 16-7 victory, delivering one of the most significant weekends in recent Husker baseball history.
Sunday’s performance was a testament to Nebraska’s resilience. Facing a 7-6 deficit in the seventh inning, the Huskers exploded for nine two-out runs to take full control. It was an inning that not only won the series but also showcased the kind of relentless, opportunistic offense that could change the trajectory of their season.
This series win is about more than just three games. For years, Nebraska has struggled to consistently compete with top-tier programs, often falling just short against highly-ranked opponents.
Taking down Oregon State—a team with a rich history of postseason success—proves that the Huskers are capable of competing at a high level. The challenge now is to turn this breakthrough into sustained success.
Sitting at 10-14 before the series, Nebraska needed something to spark its season. This weekend could be that moment. The confidence gained from beating a national powerhouse should carry into Big Ten play, where the Huskers will look to climb the standings and build a case for postseason contention.
The next step comes Tuesday against in-state rival Creighton, but the bigger picture is clear—if Nebraska can maintain the energy and execution from this weekend, this series win might not just be a highlight of the season, but the turning point that puts Husker baseball back on the map.
