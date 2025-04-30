Three Things We Know After Nebraska's Spring Football
Adam Carriker has plenty to feel good about but also has some question marks.
In this story:
Adam Carriker feels really good three mega things after Nebraska's spring ball. These things involve Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Dana Holgorsen, John Butler, Husker football's physicality, the offensive line and an explosive/versatile linebacker corps! BONUS ALERT! Adam also give the three biggest question marks he still has.
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
