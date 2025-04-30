All Huskers

Three Things We Know After Nebraska's Spring Football

Adam Carriker has plenty to feel good about but also has some question marks.

Adam Carriker

3 Things WE KNOW After Nebraska's Spring Ball!
3 Things WE KNOW After Nebraska's Spring Ball! / Carriker Chronicles
In this story:

Adam Carriker feels really good three mega things after Nebraska's spring ball. These things involve Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Dana Holgorsen, John Butler, Husker football's physicality, the offensive line and an explosive/versatile linebacker corps! BONUS ALERT! Adam also give the three biggest question marks he still has.

Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Adam Carriker
ADAM CARRIKER

Home/Football