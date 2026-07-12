Huskers’ Pitching Pipeline Rolls On as Ty Horn and Carson Jasa Become Latest Third‑Round MLB Draft Selections

Nebraska’s pitching tradition added two more milestones on Saturday as Ty Horn and Carson Jasa were both selected in the third round of the MLB Draft. Horn was taken 94th overall by the Cincinnati Reds, while Jasa followed at No. 98 to the Chicago Cubs, giving the Huskers another pair of top‑100 picks. Their selections mark the seventh and eighth Nebraska pitchers drafted within the first 10 rounds during Will Bolt’s tenure, underscoring the program’s continued rise on the mound.

Horn’s resume continued to grow in 2026, earning a spot on the Pitcher of the Year Award Watch List. His blend of on-field production and academic achievement reflects the consistency and competitiveness he’s brought to the Huskers’ program.

In 2026, Horn made 22 appearances with 12 starts, posting a 3–3 record, a 4.03 ERA, and one save. He struck out 87 batters across 82.2 innings, holding opponents to a .241 average. He logged eight outings of at least five innings, including seven-inning performances against Michigan State and Minnesota, and delivered three games with eight-plus strikeouts, highlighted by a career-high nine against No. 18 Ole Miss in the Lincoln Regional. His season featured wins over Indiana, No. 12 USC, and Michigan, along with a save against Illinois.

Across three seasons in Lincoln, Horn developed into one of Nebraska’s most reliable and battle-tested arms, steadily elevating his workload and production each year. He debuted in 2023–24 with 13 appearances and four starts, posting a 1–1 record and a 5.91 ERA over 21.1 innings while striking out 19. His role expanded as a sophomore, becoming a near‑full‑time starter with 17 starts in 18 appearances. Horn delivered 85.2 innings in 2024–25, finishing 4–4 with a 4.94 ERA and 76 strikeouts, showing the durability and competitiveness that would define his Husker career.

Nebraska's Ty Horn and Carson Jasa heard their names called in the third round of the MLB Draft on Saturday afternoon.



The Reds snagged Horn at 94th, and Jasa went quickly after to the Cubs at 98th. ⚾️🌽🔥



READ➡️https://t.co/R0asyQGgaB pic.twitter.com/NiDU3H38ic — HuskerOnline (@HuskerOnline) July 12, 2026

Jasa’s 2026 season cemented him as one of the nation’s premier arms, earning third-team All-American honors from ABCA/Rawlings along with first-team All-Central Region and First-Team All-Big Ten recognition. His dominance on the mound made him a weekly headline, highlighted by a Big Ten Pitcher of the Week award after a seven‑inning, two‑hit shutout of Iowa. Jasa started 16 games for Nebraska, posting a10–2 record and a 3.59 ERA across 87.2 innings while holding opponents to a .210 average. He became just the 13th Husker ever to reach double‑digit wins in a season, and the first since Johnny Dorn in 2007, while piling up 117 strikeouts, the fifth‑highest single‑season total in program history.

His consistency and competitiveness showed up every weekend, delivering eight outings of six-plus innings and striking out eight or more batters 11 times. Jasa authored two complete games, punched out a career‑high 11 against Penn State, and added double‑digit strikeout performances versus Maine and Indiana. He was equally sharp against ranked competition, allowing just one run with 11 strikeouts in seven innings against Penn State and holding No. 12 USC to two runs (one earned) with seven punchouts. Jasa’s breakout year not only powered Nebraska’s success but also positioned him as one of the most polished and high‑ceiling pitchers in college baseball.

Jasa’s career at Nebraska showcased steady development that ultimately set the stage for his breakout 2026 season. After redshirting in 2024, he made his debut in 2025 with 11 appearances and four starts, going 2–2 while striking out 24 batters in 18.2 innings and holding opponents to a .237 average. Even with an 8.68 ERA, Jasa demonstrated his potential through several standout performances, including back‑to‑back five‑inning starts against Wichita State and Pepperdine. He tossed five shutout frames with eight strikeouts against the Shockers and followed it with a two‑run, seven‑strikeout outing at Pepperdine. He also contributed in relief against San Diego State and Omaha.

Horn and Jasa’s selections also underscore the big‑league velocity that made both pitchers standouts in Nebraska’s rotation. Jasa, in particular, delivered one of the most dominant seasons in program history. The 6‑foot‑7 right-hander consistently sat at 97 mph and touched 98–99, a jump that helped him rack up 117 strikeouts, the fifth‑highest single‑season total ever recorded by a Husker. His rise was especially impressive after command issues limited him to just 11 appearances in 2025, but under pitching coach Rob Childress, he transformed into one of the nation’s premier arms and a high-upside Cubs draft pick.

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