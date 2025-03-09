After Nebrasketball: Nebraska's Season Comes to a Crushing End as Huskers Lose to Hawkeyes
Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow dive into what happened, why it happened, and how to make sense of the last month of the season.
In this story:
Nebraska's season is over.
Watch the postgame show below.
