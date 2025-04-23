All Huskers

Kansas Shuts Out Nebraska Baseball at Haymarket Park

The season series finishes in a 1-1 tie after both teams notch road wins.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska right fielder Max Buettenback swings at a pitch against Kansas at Haymarket Park on April 23, 2025.
Nebraska right fielder Max Buettenback swings at a pitch against Kansas at Haymarket Park on April 23, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

The series with the old Big Eight/12 rival ends in a tie.

Kansas blanked Nebraska baseball Tuesday night at Haymarket Park, 4-0. The Jayhawks improve to 32-10 overall while the Huskers fall to 19-22 on the year.

Both teams fell at home over the two-game series.

Kansas' throw is late and allows Cayden Brumbaugh (0) to slide safely in to third base.
Kansas' throw is late and allows Cayden Brumbaugh (0) to slide safely in to third base. / Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers had a chance to jump ahead early, with runners on the corners and one out in the opening frame. NU attempted a double-steal, but both baserunners were thrown out to end the inning.

In the third inning, Nebraska again had two on with one out. That threat ended after a pickoff and a strikeout.

The Jayhawks posted two runs on an RBI single in the second inning. KU added insurance runs in each of the seventh and ninth innings.

Will Jesske (left) and Tucker TImmerman walk out from the bullpen before Tuesday's non-conference matchup with Kansas.
Will Jesske (left) and Tucker TImmerman walk out from the bullpen before Tuesday’s non-conference matchup with Kansas. / Amarillo Mullen

Both teams threw six pitchers in the contest, with nobody staying longer than 2.0 innings. Husker starter Tucker Timmerman took the loss after allowing two runs on two hits in his 2.0 innings of work.

Nebraska notched seven hits on the night but left seven runners stranded. Max Buettenback led the way with a pair of hits, including a double.

Kansas left six on base but had nine hits.

Pryce Bender made his 13th appearance of his freshman season against the Jayhawks.
Pryce Bender made his 13th appearance of his freshman season against the Jayhawks. / Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska heads back on the road this weekend for a Big Ten Conference series at Maryland. First pitch Friday is set for 5 p.m. CDT. The entire series will stream on B1G+.

Box score | Gallery

