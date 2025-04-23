Kansas Shuts Out Nebraska Baseball at Haymarket Park
The series with the old Big Eight/12 rival ends in a tie.
Kansas blanked Nebraska baseball Tuesday night at Haymarket Park, 4-0. The Jayhawks improve to 32-10 overall while the Huskers fall to 19-22 on the year.
Both teams fell at home over the two-game series.
The Huskers had a chance to jump ahead early, with runners on the corners and one out in the opening frame. NU attempted a double-steal, but both baserunners were thrown out to end the inning.
In the third inning, Nebraska again had two on with one out. That threat ended after a pickoff and a strikeout.
The Jayhawks posted two runs on an RBI single in the second inning. KU added insurance runs in each of the seventh and ninth innings.
Both teams threw six pitchers in the contest, with nobody staying longer than 2.0 innings. Husker starter Tucker Timmerman took the loss after allowing two runs on two hits in his 2.0 innings of work.
Nebraska notched seven hits on the night but left seven runners stranded. Max Buettenback led the way with a pair of hits, including a double.
Kansas left six on base but had nine hits.
Nebraska heads back on the road this weekend for a Big Ten Conference series at Maryland. First pitch Friday is set for 5 p.m. CDT. The entire series will stream on B1G+.
