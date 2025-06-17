Nebraska Baseball Adds DII Pitcher JD Hennen
Nebraska baseball is dipping into the Division II ranks for another transfer portal addition.
JD Hennen, a pitcher at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will continue his collegiate career at Nebraska. The Hastings Tribune first reported the transfer.
Hennen helped Augustana to back-to-back NSIC titles in 2023 and 2024. As a freshman, the Vikings made the Division II College World Series. As a sophomore, he went 6-1 with a 4.34 ERA, stirking out 70 and walking 21 in 56.0 innings.
This past season, Hennen went 7-2 with a 4.29 innings, striking out 74 and walking 41 in 56.2 innings. For his career, opponents are batting .188 against him.
Against Bemidji State back in March, Hennen threw a seven inning no-hitter, notching 15 strikeouts in the process.
Nebraska has been busy in the transfer portal, now with five incoming Huskers. Hennen joins Arizona and Grossmont infielder Nico Newhan, MAC Pitcher of the Year Cooper Katskee, Mississippi State pitcher Kevin Mannell and Division II All-American Jett Buck in becoming Huskers. There have been double-digit Huskers use the portal the portal to exit the program, including Cayden Brumbaugh to Oklahoma.
Nebraska captured a second straight Big Ten Tournament title after making a run in Omaha over Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State and UCLA. Those good times were short-lived, with the Huskers getting shellacked in the Chapel Hill Regional to finish the season at 33-29.
