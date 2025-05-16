Nebraska Baseball Completes Largest Comeback in 15 Years, Tops Purdue
Nebraska baseball is one step closer to returning to Omaha to defend their Big Ten Conference Tournament title from 2024.
Overcoming an 8-0 deficit, Nebraska rallied to top Purdue 11-9 Thursday in West Lafayette. The Huskers improve to 27-26 on the year and 14-14 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Boilermakers fall to 30-22 and 10-18.
The eight-run comeback was the largest for the program since 2010. That's the year Nebraska rallied from a 10-run deficit against North Dakota to win 11-10. That matched the comeback in 2000 that saw the Huskers get a 14-13 victory against Iowa State.
Everything went the way of the home side early. After a 1-2-3 first inning, Purdue put their first five batters of the second inning on base, scoring two runs in the process. A sacrifice fly and a single drove in three more runs.
In the third inning, a leadoff home run extended the lead. The Boilermakers woudl tack on two more to lead 8-0 just a third of the way through the contest.
Then Nebraska broke through.
Dylan Carey launched a home run to left center to get the Big Red on the board. Robby Bolin drove in a run on a single, and then back-to-back doubles from Cayden Brumbaugh and Gabe Swansen scored four more runs to shirnk the deficit to 8-6.
In the fifth inning, Bolin brought in another run on a sacrifice bunt before Riley Silva doubled to tie the game.
After a pair of scoreless innings for both teams, the Huskers put together the pieces again in the eighth. Joshua Overbeek led off with a double before Swansen got on after being hit by the pitch. Dylan Carey singled to score two runs before being driven in himself by a Devin Nunez double.
After Tucker Timmerman was roughed up over 2.0 innings of work, Caleb Clark, Pryce Bender, Grant Cleavinger, Drew Christo, and Luke Broderick combined to allow just one unearned run on five hits over the final 7.0 innings.
Nebraska and Purdue continue the series Friday at 3 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Nebrasketball's Brice Williams Impresses at NBA Draft Combine
- Nebraska to Play in 2026 Amegy Bank College Baseball Series
- Baton Rouge Regional Preview with Voice of Nebraska Softball Nate Rohr
- How to Watch Nebraska Softball in NCAA Regionals: Preview, Breakdowns, Streaming
- Nebraska's Jordy Bahl Named Top 10 Finalist for National Softball Player of the Year
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.