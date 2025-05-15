Nebraska to Play in 2026 Amegy Bank College Baseball Series
As the 2025 regular season draws to a close, Nebraska baseball is already planning for 2026.
The Huskers are set to compete in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. NU will be joined by five other teams in Arlington, Texas, for the event.
This will be the third time since 2022 that the Big Red play at Globe Life Field. This event will be played out Feb. 20-22.
Besides Nebraska, the three-day tournament features Auburn, Florida State, Kansas State, Louisville and Michigan. Matchups and game times will be announced at a later date.
In 2024, Nebraska went 1-2 in the Shriners Children's College Showdown. The Huskers opened with a 4-1 win over Baylor before suffering 6-3 and 7-6 losses to No. 21 Texas Tech and Oklahoma, respectively.
In 2022, Nebraska played No. 17 TCU in a three-game series at Globe Life Field. The Huskers were swept in that series.
