Nebraska to Play in 2026 Amegy Bank College Baseball Series

For the third time since 2022, the Huskers will play multiple games early in the season at Globe Life Field.

The Husker dugout celebrates Tyler Stone's (55) solo home run in the second inning. / Amarillo Mullen

As the 2025 regular season draws to a close, Nebraska baseball is already planning for 2026.

The Huskers are set to compete in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. NU will be joined by five other teams in Arlington, Texas, for the event.

The Husker dugout celebrates Joshua Overbeek's solo home run in the seventh inning. / Amarillo Mullen

This will be the third time since 2022 that the Big Red play at Globe Life Field. This event will be played out Feb. 20-22.

Besides Nebraska, the three-day tournament features Auburn, Florida State, Kansas State, Louisville and Michigan. Matchups and game times will be announced at a later date.

In 2024, Nebraska went 1-2 in the Shriners Children's College Showdown. The Huskers opened with a 4-1 win over Baylor before suffering 6-3 and 7-6 losses to No. 21 Texas Tech and Oklahoma, respectively.

Nebraska pitcher Tucker Timmerman delivers against Michigan at Haymarket Park on May 10, 2025. / Nebraska Atheltics

In 2022, Nebraska played No. 17 TCU in a three-game series at Globe Life Field. The Huskers were swept in that series.

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

