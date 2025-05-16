Nebrasketball's Brice Williams Impresses at NBA Draft Combine
Brice Williams is attempting to become the latest Hoiberg-era Husker to get drafted by an NBA franchise.
Two Huskers have played for Fred Hoiberg and been drafted: Dalano Banton to the Toronto Raptors in 2021 and Bryce McGowens to the Charlotte Hornets in 2022. At the NBA Draft Combine, Williams has the opportunity to impress scouts an join that list.
Williams played on both days for scrimmages. In the first game, he tallied seven rebounds and a steal, but missed all eight of his shots over 18 minutes.
In the second game, Williams bounced back in a big way. He scored a game-high 24 points on 7-of-24 shooting, including 4-of-9 from deep, in 21 minutes.
Listed at 6-7 and 214 pounds in his final year at Nebraska, the official combine measurements for Williams were 6-5 ¼ and 205.8 pounds, without shoes. He also measured in with a 6-10 ¾ wingspan and 8-7 ½ standing reach.
In a combine interview with a reporter from the Charlotte Hornets, Williams said he loves to play against high-level competition.
"It's been a lot this week with all the people, all the media, and all the spectators," Williams said. "But it's been fun. It's been a good experience."
Williams grew up in North Carolina and began his collegiate career at Charlotte. His dad was an on-air talent for the Charlotte Bobcats.
The final two years of college for Williams were spent in Lincoln. He went from scoring 13.8 points a game in his final year as a 49er to scoring 20.4 points a game and being named first-team All-Big Ten in his final year as a Husker.
"I definitely got out of (transferring to Nebraska) what I was hoping for, and I definitely got out of it what I put in," Williams said. "I put in a lot of hard work, but it wasn't without the help of my coaches at Charlotte and at Nebraska. I feel like when I got to Nebraska I made major leaps and bounds in my development."
The combine runs through May 18 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago. The NBA draft will be June 25-26 in Brooklyn, New York.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Nebraska to Play in 2026 Amegy Bank College Baseball Series
- Thursday's First Pitch for Nebraska Baseball at Purdue Moved Up
- Baton Rouge Regional Preview with Voice of Nebraska Softball Nate Rohr
- How to Watch Nebraska Softball in NCAA Regionals: Preview, Breakdowns, Streaming
- Nebraska's Jordy Bahl Named Top 10 Finalist for National Softball Player of the Year
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.