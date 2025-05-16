All Huskers

Nebrasketball's Brice Williams Impresses at NBA Draft Combine

The former Husker guard is making an impression on NBA scouts, which includes showing off his elite scoring ability against other draft hopefuls.

Kaleb Henry

Mar 9, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) dribbles against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Mar 9, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) dribbles against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brice Williams is attempting to become the latest Hoiberg-era Husker to get drafted by an NBA franchise.

Two Huskers have played for Fred Hoiberg and been drafted: Dalano Banton to the Toronto Raptors in 2021 and Bryce McGowens to the Charlotte Hornets in 2022. At the NBA Draft Combine, Williams has the opportunity to impress scouts an join that list.

Nebraska guard Brice Williams dribbles the ball against Washington in Seattle on Feb. 6, 2025.
Nebraska guard Brice Williams dribbles the ball against Washington in Seattle on Feb. 6, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Williams played on both days for scrimmages. In the first game, he tallied seven rebounds and a steal, but missed all eight of his shots over 18 minutes.

In the second game, Williams bounced back in a big way. He scored a game-high 24 points on 7-of-24 shooting, including 4-of-9 from deep, in 21 minutes.

Listed at 6-7 and 214 pounds in his final year at Nebraska, the official combine measurements for Williams were 6-5 ¼ and 205.8 pounds, without shoes. He also measured in with a 6-10 ¾ wingspan and 8-7 ½ standing reach.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) reacts after a foul during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini
Jan 30, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) reacts after a foul during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

In a combine interview with a reporter from the Charlotte Hornets, Williams said he loves to play against high-level competition.

"It's been a lot this week with all the people, all the media, and all the spectators," Williams said. "But it's been fun. It's been a good experience."

Williams grew up in North Carolina and began his collegiate career at Charlotte. His dad was an on-air talent for the Charlotte Bobcats.

Brice Williams (3) shouts as he meets his teammates at a timeout.
Brice Williams (3) shouts as he meets his teammates at a timeout. / Amarillo Mullen

The final two years of college for Williams were spent in Lincoln. He went from scoring 13.8 points a game in his final year as a 49er to scoring 20.4 points a game and being named first-team All-Big Ten in his final year as a Husker.

"I definitely got out of (transferring to Nebraska) what I was hoping for, and I definitely got out of it what I put in," Williams said. "I put in a lot of hard work, but it wasn't without the help of my coaches at Charlotte and at Nebraska. I feel like when I got to Nebraska I made major leaps and bounds in my development."

The combine runs through May 18 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago. The NBA draft will be June 25-26 in Brooklyn, New York.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Basketball