How to Watch Nebraska Softball in NCAA Regionals: Preview, Breakdowns, Streaming
A historic season for the Nebraska softball team has a chance to get better this weekend with the start of NCAA Regionals.
The Huskers couldn’t take down No. 9 UCLA in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, eliminating NU from being a host site. Instead, they’ll travel to Baton Rouge to compete in a very winnable regional with No. 10 LSU defending home turf.
Nebraska added plenty of accolades at the end of its conference season with Jordy Bahl becoming the first player in Big Ten history to be named Player and Pitcher of the Year. Plus, Ava Kuszak was named to the All-Big Ten first team alongside Bahl. Samantha Bland and Hannah Camenzind were selected to the All-Big Ten second team with Bland also being a member of the All-Defensive Team at third base.
Having not won an NCAA Regional since 2014, the pressure will be on Nebraska and head coach Rhonda Revelle to take advantage of having a once-in-a-generation talent in Bahl, who will be the engine driving the Big Red.
Here’s all you need to know as the Huskers head South for NCAA Regionals.
How to Follow Along
Baton Rouge Regional – Baton Rouge, Louisiana (All games at Tiger Park)
Friday, May 16
- Game 1: Nebraska vs. UConn | 2 p.m. CDT | ESPN+
- Game 2: Southeastern Louisiana vs. No. 10 LSU | 4:30 p.m. CDT | SEC Network
Saturday, May 17
- Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 | 12 p.m. CDT | ESPN+
- Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 | 2:30 p.m. CDT | ESPN+
- Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 | 5 p.m. CDT | ESPN+
Sunday, May 18
- Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 | 2 p.m. CDT | ESPN+
- Game 7 (if necessary): Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6 | 4:30 p.m. CDT | TV TBD
All Nebraska games can be heard on the Huskers Radio Network.
UConn Scout
Head Coach: Laura Valentino | 6th Season at UConn & HC | 176-94 (.652) at UConn & HC | 1st NCAA Regional berth, 2x BIG EAST Regular Season Titles, 2022 BIG EAST Coaching Staff OTY | Previous assistant at Duke, Charlotte and Fairfield.
2025 Record: 35-17 (18-6 BIG EAST, 2nd) | BIG EAST Tournament Champions | BIG EAST Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, 5x All-BIG EAST First Team, 2x All-BIG EAST Second Team.
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads 2-0 (March 16, 1990 last matchup, 6-1 NU).
* Indicates Team Leader
Key Players
Grace Jenkins, C, Jr. | .416 AVG* | 19 HR* | 64 RBI* | 19 2B* | .888 SLG* | .513 OB%*
- BIG EAST Player of the Year & All-BIG EAST first team selection.
- Led BIG EAST in home runs, doubles, RBI and slugging percentage.
Cat Petteys, INF, Fr. | .414 AVG | 12 HR | 42 RBI | 11 2B | .766 SLG | .506 OB%
- BIG EAST Freshman of the Year & All-BIG EAST first team pick
Kaitlyn Breslin, OF, Soph. | .386 AVG | 16 HR | 51 RBI | .771 SLG | .463 OB%*
- All-BIG EAST first team selection
- Hit .462 in conference play with a league-leading 36 RBI in 24 conference games.
Lexi Hastings, OF, Sr. | .362 AVG | 5 HR | 30 RBI | 62 R* | 29 SB*
- All-BIG EAST second team pick.
- First player in school history to earn All-BIG EAST honors in all four seasons at UConn.
Payton Kinney, P, Gr. | 12-5 | 2.39 ERA | 117.0 IP | 84 SO | 54 BB | 40 ER | 86 H
- All-BIG EAST second team.
- Team captain and led the BIG EAST in opposing batting average (.207).
No. 10 LSU Scout
Head Coach: Beth Torina | 14th Season at LSU; 18th as HC | 577-251 (.697) at LSU; 706-362 (.661) as HC | 4x WCWS Appearances, 4x NCAA Super Regionals, 5x NCAA Regionals | C-USA Regular Season & Tournament titles, 2x Ringor Cup, Cowles Cup | 2x Sun Belt Coach OTY | Previous head coach at USSSA Pride & FIU; Assistant at Houston & Stetson.
2025 Record: 41-14 (12-12 SEC, 9th) | SEC Freshman of the Year, 1x All-SEC First Team, 3x All-SEC Second Team.
All-Time Series: LSU leads 3-2 (May 16, 2015 last matchup, 3-2, 10 inn. LSU).
*Indicates Team Leader
Key Players
Tori Edwards, UTL, R-Fr. | .403 AVG* | 18 HR* | 71 RBI* | 14 2B* | .844 SLG* | 1.354 OPS*
- SEC Freshman of the Year & All-SEC First Team selection.
- LSU’s all-time single-season record holder for slugging percentage and home runs.
Maci Bergeron, C, Jr. | .373 AVG | 9 HR | 48 RBI | 10 2B | .608 SLG | 1.105 OPS
- Selected to All-SEC Second Team.
- Third-year starter. Improved her batting average by 119 points from 2024.
Danieca Coffey, INF, R-Sr. | .386 AVG | 2 HR | 38 RBI | 64 H* | 46 BB* | .512 OB%*
- Picked to All-SEC Second Team.
- Two-time selection to All-SEC Second Team. Lifetime batting average of .365 over 228 GP in five seasons.
Sydney Berzon, P, Jr. | 17-7 | 2.56 ERA | 131.0 IP | 99 SO | 41 BB | 48 ER | 116 H
- Selected to the All-SEC Second Team.
- Finished fifth in the SEC with 17 wins.
Southeastern Louisiana Scout
Head Coach: Rick Fremin | 10th Season at SLU, 20th as HC | 346-195 (.640) at SLU; 670-423 (.613) as HC | 2025 Southland Tournament title, 2014 SWAC Tournament Title, 1x SWAC Coach OTY, 1x Louisiana Coach OTY | Previous head coach at Jackson State & Belhaven; assistant at Millsaps.
2025 Record: 48-14 (21-6 Southland, 2nd) | Southland Tournament Champions | Southland Newcomer of the Year, 4x All-Southland First Team, 1x All-Southland Second Team.
All-Time Series: Tied 1-1 (February 20, 2022 last matchup, 11-1 NU).
*Indicates Team Leader
Key Players
Shenita Tucker, OF, Sr. | .396 AVG* | 24 RBI | 7 2B | .470 SLG | .953 OPS | 25 SB
- Selected to All-Southland First Team.
- First-year transfer from Lamar where was the 2024 Southland Newcomer OTY.
Maria Detillier, INF, Jr. | .382 AVG | 4 HR | 54 RBI* | 68 H* | 15 2B* | .601 SLG* | 1.047 OPS*
- Picked to All-Southland First Team.
- Second in the conference in both RBI (54) and triples (6).
Chloe Magee, INF, Soph. | .371 AVG | 39 RBI | 53 R* | 34 SB* | .857 OPS
- Made the All-Southland First Team.
- Led the Southland in stolen bases and was second in runs.
Britney Lewinski, P, Sr. | 9-5 | 2.18 ERA | 99.1 IP | 75 SO | 40 BB | 31 ER* | 78 H
- Only Lion to be named to the All-Southland Second Team.
- Spent first two seasons at Seminole State before transferring to Syracuse in 2024.
Macie LaRue, P, Jr. | 19-5* | 2.10 ERA* | 143.2 IP* | 125 SO* | 46 BB | 43 ER* | 128 H*
- Southland Newcomer of the Year & All-Southland First Team.
- Transferred from Bossier Parish CC where she earned All-American honors.
