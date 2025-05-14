Nebraska's Jordy Bahl Named Top 10 Finalist for National Softball Player of the Year
Finally getting to play a full season at Nebraska, Jordy Bahl is reminding the nation why she's one of the best in the sport.
The pitcher and utility player for the Big Red has been named a Top 10 finalist for the USA Softball/ESPN Collegiate Player of the Year. The announcement came Wednesday morning.
This is the third time Bahl has been a top-10 finalist for the award. She made the list in both 2022 and 2023 while at Oklahoma.
Bahl is one of three Big Ten players that made the top-10 list – Oregon’s Lyndsey Grein and UCLA’s Jordan Woolery are also finalists.
The Nebraska native was recently named both the Big Ten Player and Pitcher of the Year. She was the first player in the conference's history to earn both of those awards in the same season. Bahl was also a member of the All-Big Ten first team.
Bahl is the first Husker in school history to record 15 doubles and 15 home runs in the same season. She also became the sixth Husker to record 50+ runs, hits and RBIs in a season.
At the plate, the junior has notched 61 runs, 71 hits, 59 RBIs, 16 doubles, 2 triples and 19 homers on a .458 batting average. She has only struck out 14 times and has a slugging percentage of .955 and an on-base percentage of .540.
In the circle, Bahl has an ERA of 1.57 and a record of 23-6 across 174.1 innings pitched. She has struck out 254 batters and allowed only 39 earned runs.
The top three finalists for the Collegiate Player of the Year will be named on May 19, and the winner will be named before the Women’s College World Series.
USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top-10 Finalists
- Jordy Bahl, P/UTL, Nebraska
- NiJaree Canady, P, Texas Tech
- Bri Ellis, INF, Arkansas
- Kendra Falby, OF, Florida
- Lyndsey Grein, P, Oregon
- Cori McMillan, OF, Virginia Tech
- Devyn Netz, P, Arizona
- Karlyn Pickens, P, Tennessee
- Isa Torres, INF, Florida State
- Jordan Woolery, INF, UCLA
More From Nebraska on SI
- Why Husker Fans Aren't Ready To Move On From Talking About Scott Frost
- Nebraska Football Over/Under Win Total Set at 7½
- Offseason Rankings for Every Big Ten Football Team; Nebraska Top-6
- How to Watch Nebraska Baseball at Purdue: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
- Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Nebraska vs. Cincinnati at Arrowhead
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.