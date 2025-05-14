All Huskers

Nebraska's Jordy Bahl Named Top 10 Finalist for National Softball Player of the Year

Finally getting to play a full season with the Huskers, Jordy Bahl is reminding the nation why she's one of the best in the sport.

Kaleb Henry

Jordy Bahl smiles as she runs the bases after a two-run homer.
Jordy Bahl smiles as she runs the bases after a two-run homer. / Amarillo Mullen

Finally getting to play a full season at Nebraska, Jordy Bahl is reminding the nation why she's one of the best in the sport.

The pitcher and utility player for the Big Red has been named a Top 10 finalist for the USA Softball/ESPN Collegiate Player of the Year. The announcement came Wednesday morning.

Jordy Bahl takes the mound at Bowlin for the first time.
Jordy Bahl takes the mound at Bowlin for the first time. / Amarillo Mullen

This is the third time Bahl has been a top-10 finalist for the award. She made the list in both 2022 and 2023 while at Oklahoma.

Bahl is one of three Big Ten players that made the top-10 list – Oregon’s Lyndsey Grein and UCLA’s Jordan Woolery are also finalists.

The Nebraska native was recently named both the Big Ten Player and Pitcher of the Year. She was the first player in the conference's history to earn both of those awards in the same season. Bahl was also a member of the All-Big Ten first team.

Jordy Bahl smiles after a strikeout to leave the bases loaded for Creighton.
Jordy Bahl smiles after a strikeout to leave the bases loaded for Creighton. / Amarillo Mullen

Bahl is the first Husker in school history to record 15 doubles and 15 home runs in the same season. She also became the sixth Husker to record 50+ runs, hits and RBIs in a season.

At the plate, the junior has notched 61 runs, 71 hits, 59 RBIs, 16 doubles, 2 triples and 19 homers on a .458 batting average. She has only struck out 14 times and has a slugging percentage of .955 and an on-base percentage of .540. 

In the circle, Bahl has an ERA of 1.57 and a record of 23-6 across 174.1 innings pitched. She has struck out 254 batters and allowed only 39 earned runs. 

Nebraska pitcher Jordy Bahl reacts during a game against Duke in the Mary Nutter Classic on Feb. 21, 2025.
Nebraska pitcher Jordy Bahl reacts during a game against Duke in the Mary Nutter Classic on Feb. 21, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

The top three finalists for the Collegiate Player of the Year will be named on May 19, and the winner will be named before the Women’s College World Series.

USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top-10 Finalists

  • Jordy Bahl, P/UTL, Nebraska
  • NiJaree Canady, P, Texas Tech
  • Bri Ellis, INF, Arkansas
  • Kendra Falby, OF, Florida
  • Lyndsey Grein, P, Oregon
  • Cori McMillan, OF, Virginia Tech
  • Devyn Netz, P, Arizona
  • Karlyn Pickens, P, Tennessee
  • Isa Torres, INF, Florida State
  • Jordan Woolery, INF, UCLA

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Softball