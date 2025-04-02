Nebraska Baseball Drops In-State Rivalry Game to Creighton
The first of three red versus blue baseball games has gone to the blue side.
Creighton topped Nebraska 9-5 Tuesday afternoon at Haymarket Park. The Bluejays improve to 17-7 on the year while the Huskers fall to 12-16.
Nebraska still leads the all-time series 86-63-2.
The first two times Creighton scored, Nebraska answered.
The Bluejays plated three in the first inning. The Huskers answered with three runs in the second inning. After CU got a run in the fourth, NU added a run in the fifth.
But the third time the visitors jumped out in front, the home side couldn't muster enough of an answer.
Creighton got a two RBI single in the seventh inning to go up 6-4. A Cael Frost double in the eighth cut the deficit to 6-5.
In the ninth inning, Creighton added two more runs for insurance. Nebraska's last stand was a trio of infield ground outs.
Nebraska had nine hits on the day, led the 3-for-5 effort from Riley Silva. The center fielder had two RBIs.
The two teams combined to throw 12 pitchers. Only four pitchers, two for each side, didn't allow a run.
Nebraska takes on another in-state foe Wednesday in Omaha. The Huskers and Mavericks are set for a 6 p.m. CDT first pitch.
