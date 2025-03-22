All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball Drops Series Opener at USC

The Huskers have dropped four-straight Big Ten Conference games.

Nebraska pitcher Will Walsh delivers against USC at Great Park in Irvine, California, on March 21, 2025.
The weekend woes continue for Nebraska baseball.

USC used nine hits to edge Nebraska at Great Park on Friday night in Irvine, Calif., 5-3. The Huskers fall to 9-12 on the year and 1-6 in the Big Ten Conference as the Trojans improve to 13-8 overall and 3-4 in the league.

Dylan Carey was 1-for-4 with a two-RBI double, and Tyler Stone went 1-for-4 with an RBI double. Devin Nunez, Robby Bolin and Colin Cymbalista posted one hit apiece.

Nebraska shortstop Dylan Carey throws a ball to first against USC at Great Park in Irvine, California, on March 21, 2025.
Will Walsh dropped to 2-4 on the season after giving up four runs on eight hits in six innings. The southpaw struck out six batters and issued zero free passes. Drew Christo pitched the final two innings, surrendering one run on one hit with two strikeouts.

USC led with a run in the first inning before adding three more in the third. Nebraska utilized leadoff walks to Devin Nunez and Cayden Brumbaugh in the fourth inning to plate three runs in response, but couldn't get anything else going.

The Huskers were retired in order in the eighth and ninth innings.

Nebraska and USC continue the series Saturday at 4 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+.

