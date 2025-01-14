Nebraska Baseball Earns Preseason Top-25 Ranking by D1Baseball
Nebraska baseball has already started to drum up national attention prior to the start of the season.
A year after falling in the Stillwater Regional, the Huskers will begin their 2025 campaign at No. 24 in the D1Baseball preseason top 25. Nebraska starts their season ahead of their conference opponents, as the Big Red are one of two Big Ten Conference teams rated in the preseason rankings. No. 12 Oregon checked in ahead of NU.
Nebraska's 2025 regular season schedule features three ranked opponents, including No. 3 LSU, No. 7 Oregon State, and No. 16 Vanderbilt. The Huskers will face the Commordores on Feb. 15, the Tigers on Mar. 1, and begin a weekend series with Oregon State on Mar. 28,
The D1Baseball top-25 started with top-rated Texas A&M at the No. 1 spot following their No. 2 finish in 2024. The Southeastern Conference included No. 3 LSU, No. 4 Tennessee, No. 5 Arkansas, No. 8 Georgia, No. 10 Florida, No. 16 Vanderbilt, No. 18 Mississippi State, and No. 19 Texas.
The Atlantic Coast Conference featured the No. 2 team with Virginia, but showed depth including No. 6 North Carolina, No. 9 Florida State, No. 11 Duke, No. 13 NC State, No. 14 Wake Forest, and No. 15 Clemson. The Big 12 Conference included No. 17 Oklahoma State, No. 21 Arizona, and No. 23 TCU.
Other teams featured included No. 7 Oregon State, No. 20 Dallas Baptist, No. 22 UC Santa Barbara, and No. 25 Troy.
Nebraska is coming off of their 2024 Big Ten Tournament title with their sixth NCAA Regional appearance since 2014, finishing the season 40-22 overall and 16-8 in the Big Ten Conference. The No. 24 ranking is the first appearance in the Top 25 for the Huskers this preseason, as Perfect Game's Preseason Poll was released earlier this month while USA Today's and the NCBWA top-25 rankings have yet to be released.
D1Baseball Preseason Top 25
- Texas A&M
- Virginia
- LSU
- Tennessee
- Arkansas
- North Carolina
- Oregon State
- Georgia
- Florida State
- Florida
- Duke
- Oregon
- NC State
- Wake Forest
- Clemson
- Vanderbilt
- Oklahoma State
- Mississippi State
- Texas
- Dallas Baptist
- Arizona
- UC Santa Barbara
- TCU
- Nebraska
- Troy
