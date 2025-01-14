All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball Earns Preseason Top-25 Ranking by D1Baseball

Husker baseball opened on the D1Baseball top 25 poll at No. 24, checking in as one of two Big Ten programs to represent the conference in the rankings.

Nebraska baseball players celebrate a home run during the 2024 Big Ten Conference Tournament in Omaha.
Nebraska baseball players celebrate a home run during the 2024 Big Ten Conference Tournament in Omaha. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska baseball has already started to drum up national attention prior to the start of the season.

A year after falling in the Stillwater Regional, the Huskers will begin their 2025 campaign at No. 24 in the D1Baseball preseason top 25. Nebraska starts their season ahead of their conference opponents, as the Big Red are one of two Big Ten Conference teams rated in the preseason rankings. No. 12 Oregon checked in ahead of NU.

Nebraska's 2025 regular season schedule features three ranked opponents, including No. 3 LSU, No. 7 Oregon State, and No. 16 Vanderbilt. The Huskers will face the Commordores on Feb. 15, the Tigers on Mar. 1, and begin a weekend series with Oregon State on Mar. 28,

Will Walsh
Will Walsh pitched a complete game for the Huskers. / Nebraska Athletics

The D1Baseball top-25 started with top-rated Texas A&M at the No. 1 spot following their No. 2 finish in 2024. The Southeastern Conference included No. 3 LSU, No. 4 Tennessee, No. 5 Arkansas, No. 8 Georgia, No. 10 Florida, No. 16 Vanderbilt, No. 18 Mississippi State, and No. 19 Texas.

The Atlantic Coast Conference featured the No. 2 team with Virginia, but showed depth including No. 6 North Carolina, No. 9 Florida State, No. 11 Duke, No. 13 NC State, No. 14 Wake Forest, and No. 15 Clemson. The Big 12 Conference included No. 17 Oklahoma State, No. 21 Arizona, and No. 23 TCU.

Other teams featured included No. 7 Oregon State, No. 20 Dallas Baptist, No. 22 UC Santa Barbara, and No. 25 Troy.

Nebraska is coming off of their 2024 Big Ten Tournament title with their sixth NCAA Regional appearance since 2014, finishing the season 40-22 overall and 16-8 in the Big Ten Conference. The No. 24 ranking is the first appearance in the Top 25 for the Huskers this preseason, as Perfect Game's Preseason Poll was released earlier this month while USA Today's and the NCBWA top-25 rankings have yet to be released.

Jackson Brockett was tabbed as Nebraska's starter for the Big Ten Tournament Championship game against Penn State.
Jackson Brockett was tabbed as Nebraska's starter for the Big Ten Tournament Championship game against Penn State. / Amarillo Mullen

D1Baseball Preseason Top 25

  1. Texas A&M
  2. Virginia
  3. LSU
  4. Tennessee
  5. Arkansas
  6. North Carolina
  7. Oregon State
  8. Georgia
  9. Florida State
  10. Florida
  11. Duke
  12. Oregon
  13. NC State
  14. Wake Forest
  15. Clemson
  16. Vanderbilt
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Mississippi State
  19. Texas
  20. Dallas Baptist
  21. Arizona
  22. UC Santa Barbara
  23. TCU
  24. Nebraska
  25. Troy

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

