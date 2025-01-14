Husker Dan's Top Ten List Of The Most Impactful Events of 2024
Let's begin with number 10.
10.) Transfer portal players impacted the Husker football program
It's hard to imagine what life would have been for Nebraska last fall had players like RB Dante Dowdell, DB Ceyair Wright, WR Jahmal Banks and WR Isaiah Neyor not come to Nebraska.
9.) Matt Rhule shook up his coaching staff.
The changes began last July with the resignation of former Husker DB coach Evan Cooper. Luckily, Rhule was able to hire John Butler to take Cooper's place. Butler had spent the prior six years as an assistant with the NFL Buffalo Bills. Last monthr, Butler was moved to DC. Rhule would go on to replace several other coaches:
Dana Holgorsen OC
Phil Simpson Outside LBs
Daikiel Shorts WR
Addison Williams DB
Terry Bradden D-line (will arrive on campus after the KC Chiefs season ends)
John Butler DC
Yet to be named is the new special teams coach.
8.) Huskers enjoyed a fourth quarter lead at Ohio State, but lost 21-17.
Why include a loss in the Top Ten? If you'll recall a week before the OSU game, NU suffered a humiliating 56-7 loss to Indiana. The Huskers could have just phoned in their game with the Buckeyes. But they didn't. They fought hard and almost escaped with the biggest win of Matt Rhule's coaching career.
7.) QB Dylan Raiola enrolled at Nebraska.
Although he signed with Nebraska in December of '23, the five-star player didn't arrive on campus until January of '24. I'm not sure how NU would have performed last year without him, but it's doubtful NU would have made it to a bowl game. We also can't underestimate how much he contributed to the landing of transfer players like Banks and Neyor.
6.) Rhule hired Dana Holgorsen to be an offensive consultant.
Holgorsen worked with the Husker offense during the last four games of the season. How did he peerform? Nebraska won two of its last three games (Wisconsin and Boston College) and finished the season with a 7-6 record.
5.) Nebraska AD, Trev Alberts left for Texas A&M.
Not long after he stated his unwavering love for his alma mater (Nebraska) and signing a ten year contract extension, Alberts headed forthe greener grass of the SEC. But good news was soon on the way.
4.) NU hired Troy Dannen from the University of Washington.
In the same month (March of '24) that Alberts left for A&M, NU hired Dannen who was the AD for the Huskies. Nebraska athletics may be much better off with Dannen at the helm.
3.) NU beat Colorado 28-10
The game really wasn't that close. NU jumped to a 28-0 halftime lead and hung on for the win. Before the season began, I took a survey of Husker fans to find out which team they most wanted to beat in '24. The overwhelming response was Neon Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes. That first half was probably the best the Huskers played all season.
2.) Nebraska beat Wisconsin 44-25
The significance of the victory was that it made Nebraska bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.
The win also had the Huskers scoring the most points of the season. The win was the first time since 2012 the Huskers had beaten Wisconsin. Holgorsen was quickly moved to OC prior to this year's Badger game. Holgorsen also signed a contract that will keep him as Rhule's OC for the next two years.
And now (drumroll please) here is the number one most impactful moment of the 2024 football season.
1.) NU defeated Boston College (20-15) in the Pinstripe Bowl December 28th
The win ensured Nebraska its first winning season since 2016 and marked the first time since the 2013 season that Nebraska ended the year with both a bowl win and a winning record.
How 'Bout Them Huskers
Grandson Will and I just began the fourth year of our weekly podcasts. During the first three years, we were fortunate to interview such people as Heisman winner Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers, astronaut Clay Anderson, starting point guard for the Nebraska women's basketball team Britt Prince and her mother Ann, former Husker O-lineman Jerimiah Sirles, the late Cole Pensick, former Husker LB Josh Banderas and former Husker O-lineman Russ Hochstein.
To be able to do podcasts with my grandson has been something very special for me.
It doesn't seem all that long ago that Will was just a little boy, He would sit in my lap and we'd watch Husker football games on TV. Whenever there was something he didn't know, he'd raise his arms and say, "What happened, Grandpa?" I would explain to him what a punt was, a first down, penalty, interception etc. It didn't take him long before he no longer needed my help! Thanks to all of you who have listened to our podcasts through the years.
This week's episode, Will and I go over some of the highlights of the 2024 Husker football season. We also talk about some of the latest transfer additions to the Nebraska football program.
MORE: Nebraska’s Jordy Bahl Among Top Players to Watch in D1Softball’s Preseason Rankings
MORE: Nick Handley Show: Nebrasketball's Rough Week and a Massive Offensive Line Addition
MORE: Nebraska Cracks Top 25 in Softball America Preseason Rankings
MORE: Way Too Early 2025 Nebraska Football Schedule Predictions
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball 7th In Big Ten
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.