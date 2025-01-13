All Huskers

Nebraska’s Jordy Bahl Among Top Players to Watch in D1Softball’s Preseason Rankings

Nebraska's Jordy Bahl is ranked among the game's best players, earning another preseason accolade, this time from D1Softball.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Nebraska pitcher Jordy Bahl delivers a pitch during a game in the Scarlet & Cream scrimmage series on Oct. 9, 2024.
Nebraska pitcher Jordy Bahl delivers a pitch during a game in the Scarlet & Cream scrimmage series on Oct. 9, 2024. / Nebraska Athletics

Add another preseason honor to Jordy Bahl's growing list as D1Softball named the junior pitcher its No. 2-ranked player in the country on Monday morning.

Bahl is the lone Nebraska representative in the Preseason D100 list.

Jordy Bahl ends an inning during a Nebraska softball falls scrimmage.
Jordy Bahl ends an inning during a Nebraska softball falls scrimmage. / Nebraska Athletics

The Papillion native returns to Lincoln for her second season with the Huskers after a season-ending injury sidelined her during Nebraska's opening game of the 2024 season.

Before joining the Cornhuskers, the right-hander pitched for the Oklahoma Sooners, winning two national titles, earning two NFCA First-Team All-American honors and two Big 12 Pitcher of the Year awards. She was also named the 2023 Women's College World Series Most Outstanding Player and the 2022 National Freshman of the Year.

Over her career, Bahl boasts a 1.06 ERA and a .350 batting average.

Oklahoma pitcher Jordy Bahl (98) celebrates after an out during a college softball game.
Oklahoma pitcher Jordy Bahl (98) celebrates after an out during a college softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., Monday, March 13, 2023. Oklahoma won 8-0 in five innings. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bahl was recently recognized as a Softball America Preseason First-Team All-American and ranked No. 9 on Softball America's list of Top 100 Players to Watch for the 2025 season.

Bahl's Preseason Honors

  • D1 Softball No. 2 Player to Watch
  • Softball America First-Team All-American
  • Softball America No. 9 Player to Watch 

Bahl and the Huskers will open the season at the NFCA Leadoff Classic from Feb. 6-9 in Clearwater, Fla.

