Nebraska’s Jordy Bahl Among Top Players to Watch in D1Softball’s Preseason Rankings
Add another preseason honor to Jordy Bahl's growing list as D1Softball named the junior pitcher its No. 2-ranked player in the country on Monday morning.
Bahl is the lone Nebraska representative in the Preseason D100 list.
The Papillion native returns to Lincoln for her second season with the Huskers after a season-ending injury sidelined her during Nebraska's opening game of the 2024 season.
Before joining the Cornhuskers, the right-hander pitched for the Oklahoma Sooners, winning two national titles, earning two NFCA First-Team All-American honors and two Big 12 Pitcher of the Year awards. She was also named the 2023 Women's College World Series Most Outstanding Player and the 2022 National Freshman of the Year.
Over her career, Bahl boasts a 1.06 ERA and a .350 batting average.
Bahl was recently recognized as a Softball America Preseason First-Team All-American and ranked No. 9 on Softball America's list of Top 100 Players to Watch for the 2025 season.
Bahl's Preseason Honors
- D1 Softball No. 2 Player to Watch
- Softball America First-Team All-American
- Softball America No. 9 Player to Watch
Bahl and the Huskers will open the season at the NFCA Leadoff Classic from Feb. 6-9 in Clearwater, Fla.
MORE: Nick Handley Show: Nebrasketball's Rough Week and a Massive Offensive Line Addition
MORE: Nebraska Cracks Top 25 in Softball America Preseason Rankings
MORE: Way Too Early 2025 Nebraska Football Schedule Predictions
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball 7th In Big Ten
MORE: Former Nebraska Pitcher Discusses First Season in Major League Baseball
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.