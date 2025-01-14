All Huskers

Nebraska Men's Basketball Fails to Receive Top 25 Consideration After Road Setbacks

Losses at Iowa and Purdue left the Huskers with nary a vote in this week's AP poll.

Austin Jacobsen

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) defends Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Ahron Ulis (2) Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) defends Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Ahron Ulis (2) Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

For the first time in three weeks, Nebraska basketball has failed to garner votes in the AP poll.

Following back-to-back losses at Iowa and Purdue, the Huskers (12-4, 2-3 B1G) did not receive any votes in this week's Associated Press poll. It is the first time since the Dec. 23 rankings that Nebraska failed to receive votes.

The Cornhuskers were two spots away from jumping into the top 25 in last week's rankings following a 66-58 home victory over then-rated No. 15 UCLA. Since that Jan. 4 matchup, both the Bruins and Huskers have dropped out of the poll.

Nebraska basketball players, including Brice Williams and Braxton Meah, huddle at Purdue on Jan. 12, 2025.
Nebraska basketball players, including Brice Williams and Braxton Meah, huddle at Purdue on Jan. 12, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

NU had been receiving votes after their upset of then-No. 14 Creighton back on Nov. 22, but the recognition ceased following an 89-52 blowout loss at Michigan State on Dec. 7. Nebraska has yet to reach the Associated Press' top 25 since 2018.

The BIg Ten remained with six teams featured in the top 25, as No. 12 Michigan State (14-2) rose four spots outside the top ten while No. 13 Oregon (15-2) bumped forward two positions. No. 17 Purdue (13-4), and No. 20 Michigan (13-3) rose in this week's poll, while No. 19 Illinois (12-4) dropped six spots from last week's ranking. No. 24 Wisconsin (13-3) remained in this week's top 25, while Maryland was outside of the polls but was receiving votes.

The Southeastern Conference maintained its hold at the top of the polls, as No. 1 Auburn (15-1) took the top spot with No. 6 Tennesee (15-1) dropping back five spots after the Volunteers' loss to No. 5 Florida (15-1). The SEC had two other programs in the top ten, as No. 4 Alabama (14-2) and No. 8 Kentucky (13-3) remained near the top. No. 13 Texas A&M (13-3), No. 15 Mississippi State (14-2), No. 21 Ole Miss (14-2), and No. 23 Georgia (14-2) rounded out the conference's nine appearances in the top 25. Oklahoma and Missouri also received votes in this week's poll, giving the SEC 11 of their 16 teams represented.

Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) and Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) react after a foul call
Jan 7, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) and Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) react after a foul call against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Atlantic Coast Conference had one spot with No. 4 Duke (14-2) appearing in the top five, matching the West Coast Conference's No. 16 Gonzaga (14-4), the American Athletic Conference's No. 18 Memphis (13-3), and the Mountain West Conference's No. 22 Utah State. The Big East Conference included No. 7 Marquette (14-2) and No. 14 UConn (13-4) as the Huskies dropped five spots.

The Big 12 Conference landed three teams in the top ten, as No. 2 Iowa State (14-1) jumped one spot while No. 9 Kansas (12-3) and No. 10 Houston (12-3) each rose two spots. No. 25 Baylor (11-4) wrapped up the final spot in the poll.

The teams also receiving votes in this week's poll included St. John's, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Arizona, Louisville, Texas Tech, Maryland, Clemson, Missouri, Cincinnati, San Diego State, Saint Mary's, UC Irvine, and New Mexico.

Nebraska basketball guard Sam Hoiberg makes a layup in transition at Purdue on Jan. 12, 2025.
Nebraska basketball guard Sam Hoiberg makes a layup in transition at Purdue on Jan. 12, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska has faced two top 25 foes ranked in this week's Associated Press poll with No. 12 Michigan State and No. 17 Purdue each handing the Huskers a road loss in Big Ten Conference play. The Huskers' next top 25 matchup would be the start of a run facing three ranked foes, beginning with a trip to No. 24 Wisconsin on Jan. 26, a home tilt with No. 19 Illinois on Jan. 30, then a trip to No. 13 Oregon on Feb. 2.

NU will aim to lick itswounds and return to the win column Thursday, welcoming Rutgers to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln for an 8 p.m. CST tip.

Associated Press Top 25

  1. Auburn
  2. Iowa State
  3. Duke
  4. Alabama
  5. Florida
  6. Tennessee
  7. Marquette
  8. Kentucky
  9. Kansas
  10. Houston
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Michigan State
  13. Oregon
  14. UConn
  15. Mississippi State
  16. Gonzaga
  17. Purdue
  18. Memphis
  19. Illinois
  20. Michigan
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Utah State
  23. Georgia
  24. Wisconsin
  25. Baylor

MORE: Husker Dan's Top 10 List Of The Most Impactful Events of 2024

MORE: Nebraska’s Jordy Bahl Among Top Players to Watch in D1Softball’s Preseason Rankings

MORE: Nick Handley Show: Nebrasketball's Rough Week and a Massive Offensive Line Addition

MORE: Nebraska Cracks Top 25 in Softball America Preseason Rankings

MORE: Way Too Early 2025 Nebraska Football Schedule Predictions

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Austin Jacobsen
AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

Home/Basketball