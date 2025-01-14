Nebraska Men's Basketball Fails to Receive Top 25 Consideration After Road Setbacks
For the first time in three weeks, Nebraska basketball has failed to garner votes in the AP poll.
Following back-to-back losses at Iowa and Purdue, the Huskers (12-4, 2-3 B1G) did not receive any votes in this week's Associated Press poll. It is the first time since the Dec. 23 rankings that Nebraska failed to receive votes.
The Cornhuskers were two spots away from jumping into the top 25 in last week's rankings following a 66-58 home victory over then-rated No. 15 UCLA. Since that Jan. 4 matchup, both the Bruins and Huskers have dropped out of the poll.
NU had been receiving votes after their upset of then-No. 14 Creighton back on Nov. 22, but the recognition ceased following an 89-52 blowout loss at Michigan State on Dec. 7. Nebraska has yet to reach the Associated Press' top 25 since 2018.
The BIg Ten remained with six teams featured in the top 25, as No. 12 Michigan State (14-2) rose four spots outside the top ten while No. 13 Oregon (15-2) bumped forward two positions. No. 17 Purdue (13-4), and No. 20 Michigan (13-3) rose in this week's poll, while No. 19 Illinois (12-4) dropped six spots from last week's ranking. No. 24 Wisconsin (13-3) remained in this week's top 25, while Maryland was outside of the polls but was receiving votes.
The Southeastern Conference maintained its hold at the top of the polls, as No. 1 Auburn (15-1) took the top spot with No. 6 Tennesee (15-1) dropping back five spots after the Volunteers' loss to No. 5 Florida (15-1). The SEC had two other programs in the top ten, as No. 4 Alabama (14-2) and No. 8 Kentucky (13-3) remained near the top. No. 13 Texas A&M (13-3), No. 15 Mississippi State (14-2), No. 21 Ole Miss (14-2), and No. 23 Georgia (14-2) rounded out the conference's nine appearances in the top 25. Oklahoma and Missouri also received votes in this week's poll, giving the SEC 11 of their 16 teams represented.
The Atlantic Coast Conference had one spot with No. 4 Duke (14-2) appearing in the top five, matching the West Coast Conference's No. 16 Gonzaga (14-4), the American Athletic Conference's No. 18 Memphis (13-3), and the Mountain West Conference's No. 22 Utah State. The Big East Conference included No. 7 Marquette (14-2) and No. 14 UConn (13-4) as the Huskies dropped five spots.
The Big 12 Conference landed three teams in the top ten, as No. 2 Iowa State (14-1) jumped one spot while No. 9 Kansas (12-3) and No. 10 Houston (12-3) each rose two spots. No. 25 Baylor (11-4) wrapped up the final spot in the poll.
The teams also receiving votes in this week's poll included St. John's, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Arizona, Louisville, Texas Tech, Maryland, Clemson, Missouri, Cincinnati, San Diego State, Saint Mary's, UC Irvine, and New Mexico.
Nebraska has faced two top 25 foes ranked in this week's Associated Press poll with No. 12 Michigan State and No. 17 Purdue each handing the Huskers a road loss in Big Ten Conference play. The Huskers' next top 25 matchup would be the start of a run facing three ranked foes, beginning with a trip to No. 24 Wisconsin on Jan. 26, a home tilt with No. 19 Illinois on Jan. 30, then a trip to No. 13 Oregon on Feb. 2.
NU will aim to lick itswounds and return to the win column Thursday, welcoming Rutgers to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln for an 8 p.m. CST tip.
Associated Press Top 25
- Auburn
- Iowa State
- Duke
- Alabama
- Florida
- Tennessee
- Marquette
- Kentucky
- Kansas
- Houston
- Texas A&M
- Michigan State
- Oregon
- UConn
- Mississippi State
- Gonzaga
- Purdue
- Memphis
- Illinois
- Michigan
- Ole Miss
- Utah State
- Georgia
- Wisconsin
- Baylor
