Nebraska NFL Draft Prospects Snubbed in Opening Three Rounds
Nebraska football's NFL Draft drought continued a bit longer than expected Friday night.
Despite having a third-round graded draft prospect, the Cornhuskers failed to hear any of the program's 2025 NFL Draft prospects' names called during the first three rounds Thursday and Friday. The Huskers haven't had a day two selection since 2022 and have not had a first-round pick since cornerback Prince Amukamara's selection in 2011.
The last day two selection came in 2022 when Cam Jurgens and Cam Taylor-Britt were selected by the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively. Jurgens signed a recent extension with Philadelphia, making him the higest paid center in the NFL while Taylor-Britt remains a projected starter with the Bengals.
Defensive lineman Ty Robinson had a mixed bag of NFL draft grades, with some analysts projecting the former Blackshirt as a second-round prospect. Others had him around the third- to fourth-round range, as ESPN lists Robinson as the tenth best prospect remaining entering Saturday's final three rounds.
"Robinson started 47 games at Nebraska, and he worked out well at the combine. Among defensive linemen, he had the fastest 40-yard dash (4.83), second-best broad jump (9 feet, 11 inches) and fourth-best vertical jump (33.5 inches). His tape reflects the testing," Steve Muench of ESPN wrote about Robinson.
"He explodes off the ball, shoots his hands and pushes the pocket. He tracks the quarterback well and has active hands. Robinson is also effective picking blockers and looping around when running line stunts. He slips blocks and gets into gaps as a run defender. And he can set the edge when he lines up on the outside," Muench wrote.
Robinson is the second-best projected defensive lineman available behind Florida State's Joshua Farmer. USA Today projects Robinson as a selection in the fourth round at pick No. 135 to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Defensive back Tommi Hill remains in the top 50 remaining on ESPN's big board despite missing six games in 2024 with a foot injury. Hill did not run at the NFL combine and was unavailable for Nebraska's spring Pro Day activities.
"Hill is at his best reading receivers and breaking on passes in off-coverage. He attacks the ball as soon as it's in the air in zone, and he has the tools to develop into an effective press corner. Hill is a natural hands catcher who tracks the ball well and picked off four passes in 2023. He has the long arms to get his hands on passes without having to go through the receiver. As a run defender, Hill steps up, chases and wraps up productively," Muench wrote about Hill.
USA Today lists Hill as a projected fifth-round selection to the Minnesota Vikings at pick No. 139.
Nebraska receiver Isaiah Neyor is listed as the No. 145 best prospect remaining after spending one season in Lincoln in 2024 following stints at Wyoming and Texas. Neyor impressed scouts in his pre-draft process with his physical traits, running well at the Nebraska Pro Day in March.
"His blend of size, speed and length is rare. He can get off press and create late separation on vertical routes. Defenders frequently hold him to prevent him from getting behind the coverage. Neyor runs away from coverage and plucks on the run when running crossers. He moves into pockets in zone coverage. He's tough going over the middle and can hold on after taking a big hit," Muench wrote about Neyor.
USA Today projects Neyor as a sixth-round selection to the Baltimore Ravens at pick No. 183.
Council Bluffs native and former Husker tight end Thomas Fidone II enters Saturday as the No. 63 available prospect by ESPN. The 6-5, 243 pound tight end was ranked just outside the top ten in his pre-draft position ranking.
"Fidone is a crisp route runner for his size. He finds pockets in zone looks, and he can make the first defender miss after catching the ball. Fidone's arm length is outstanding, and he has big hands. He can extend and pluck passes out of the air. Fidone needs to get stronger and fill out his frame, but he can wall off defenders in space and develop into an effective blocker over time," Muench wrote on Fidone.
USA Today projects Fidone as a sixth-round selection to the Baltimore Ravens, selecting him at pick No. 203.
Another potential selection is defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher, who is not projected on ESPN or USA Today's mock drafts for the final three rounds. Hutmacher is also not listed as one of the top prospects remaining on either site, but had received top 300 prospect grades from other pre-draft analysts.
If three Huskers are selected in Saturday's final three rounds, Nebraska would match 2022's NFL Draft output with Jurgens, Taylor-Britt and receiver Samori Toure. Four selections would be the most since the 2016 NFL Draft, when defensive linemen Vincent Valentine and Maliek Collins, offensive tackle Alex Lewis, and fullback Andy Janovich were chosen.
The fourth round begins Saturday at 11 a.m. CDT with coverage available on the NFL Network and ESPN.
