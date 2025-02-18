Seven Big Ten Teams Receive Votes in Latest Associated Press Rankings
The Big Ten Conference continues to get stronger as the regular season winds down.
Two conference teams jumped at least five spots into the top 12 while seven programs received votes in this week's Associated Press top 25 rankings, matching pace with previous weeks for the Big Ten. The Big Ten remained behind the SEC in total teams represented in the poll, but was tied with the Big 12 Conference in second highest conference teams in the rankings.
Wisconsin jumped five spots to No. 11 in this week's rankings, placing just outside the top ten alongside No. 12 Michigan. The Wolverines flew up eight spots in this week's poll. Two Big Ten teams dropped out of the top 12, as Purdue fell six spots to No. 13 and Michigan State moved down three positions to No. 14.
No. 20 Maryland, fresh off its victory over Nebraska and Iowa, moved up five spots from last week. UCLA and Illinois also received votes in this week's poll.
The Southeastern Conference remained at the top of the rankings with No. 1 Auburn following the Tigers victory over in-state foe and now-rated No. 4 Alabama. Auburn claimed 59 of the 60 possible first-place votes, with No. 2 Florida taking the single vote. Following the Crimson Tide, No. 6 Tennessee, and No. 7 Texas A&M rounded out the SEC's top ten features.
The conference also included No. 15 Missouri up six spots, No. 17 Kentucky sliding two positions, No. 21 Mississippi State, and No. 24 Ole Miss after the Rebels fell five spots. No other SEC teams received votes in this week's ranking, giving the conference nine teams represented in the top 25.
The Big 12 moved three teams into the top ten led by No. 5 Houston and followed by No. 8 Iowa State and No. 9 Texas Tech. The Cyclones and Red Raiders jumped two and three spots, respectively. The Big 12 included No. 19 Arizona and No. 23 Kansas as each dropped six spots from last week.
The Big East Conference had two teams in the top 25 led by No. 10 St. John's and No. 16 Marquette. Nebraska's in-state rival Creighton dropped out of the rankings after being No. 24 a week ago, but continued to receive votes in this week's poll. Two-time defending national champion UConn also received votes in this week's poll.
The Atlantic Coast Conference had one team in the top three with No. 3 Duke and maintained two more programs inside the top 25 with No. 18 Clemson jumping five spots. No. 25 Louisville remained in the top 25 at the final spot in the rankings.
Other teams receiving votes in this week's Associated Press rankings include New Mexico, Saint Mary's, UCLA, Creighton, Illinois, UConn, George Mason, Gonzaga, and High Point.
Nebraska remains with one currently rated top 25 matchup on their final regular season stretch. The Huskers are set to host No. 12 Michigan on Monday, Feb. 24 after a road test at unranked Penn State on Wednesday. The Huskers are 3-6 this season against opponents receiving votes in this week's poll, including victories over Creighton, UCLA, and Illinois.
Associated Press Top 25
- Auburn
- Florida
- Duke
- Alabama
- Houston
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- St. John's
- Wisconsin
- Michigan
- Purdue
- Michigan State
- Missouri
- Marquette
- Kentucky
- Clemson
- Arizona
- Maryland
- Mississippi State
- Memphis
- Kansas
- Ole Miss
- Louisville
