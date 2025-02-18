5 Takeaways From Nebraska Softball’s Dominant Weekend in New Mexico
The No. 18 Nebraska Cornhuskers displayed a powerful offense over their five-game softball slate in New Mexico over the weekend.
Nebraska (8-2) dominated during its 5-0 weekend, hitting .446 with 20 home runs and outscoring its opponents 69-9.
The Huskers scored at least 10 runs in every game, marking the first time in program history they’ve achieved that feat in five straight games.
Juniors Jordy Bahl and Ava Kuszak paced the offense. Bahl was 10-for-16 (.625) with nine extra-base hits, four doubles, four home runs, one triple, nine runs scored, and nine RBIs. Kuszak was 9-for-14 with six homers.
Here are five takeaways from the weekend:
Nebraska Will Score Runs
The Huskers outscored their opponents 69-9 and saw 10 different players hit at least one of the 20 home runs.
To put that in perspective, NU hit a total of 61 home runs as a team ih 53 games last season.
Through the first 10 games of the year, the Huskers have scored 102 runs. Thats almost a third of the total from last season (311).
Lauren Camenzind Has Surpassed Her 2024 Totals
It appears that Lauren Camenzind has won the starting second base job over two-year starter Katelyn Caneda.
Camenzind is hitting .522 (12-for-23) and is third on the team in hits (12), tied for third in RBIs (nine) and her on-base percentage is sky-high leading the team at .621.
As a sophomore with Arkansas last season, Camenzind had nine hits and nine RBIs in 36 games.
Who is No. 2?
This is a question that was proposed last weekend and remains unanswered.
It seems like Nebraska would like Kylee Magee to be the No. 2 but that hasn't worked out yet. She has needed rescuing and has given up the most runs out of the five-woman pitching staff.
Hannah Camenzind and Emmerson Cope have emerged as two candidates who could be the No. 2 and could work well in tandem. Hannah Camenzind is a lefty and can start games then Cope can close them. Both aren't strikeout pitchers but keep the ball in the park and mostly on the ground.
Caitlin Olensky will probably see the least amount of pitching time as of right now. She has given up three earned runs, two home runs and two hits in four innings.
The Lineup is Looking Solid
After experimenting the first weekend, head coach Rhonda Revelle used a more consistent lineup in New Mexico.
Here is what we know for sure, besides Kuszak and Bahl being the one-two punch:
- Ava Kuszak, SS
- Jordy Bahl, P/1B
- Olivia DiNardo, C/P
- Emmerson Cope, DP/P
- Kacie Hoffmann, RF
- Samantha Bland, 3B
- Hannah Camenzind, 2B
- Abbie Squier, LF
Bella Bacon is playing first base whenever Bahl isn't pitching and if DiNardo needs a break, Ava Bredwell is there to back her up. Center field seems like a toss up between Hannah Camenzind and Nessa McMillan depending on the pitcher. Hannah Camenzind can hit for herself while McMillan is a flex player.
Mary Nutter Will Test Nebraska
The Huskers weren't truly tested in New Mexico as they played four mid-major programs who all lost via the run-rule.
What lies ahead of the Huskers will be the toughest test they have yet to face.
Baylor, UCLA and Duke are the first three opponents. All three are ranked and are eager to get going.
The Bears have not beaten a ranked opponent yet this season and ended their weekend on the wrong end of a perfect game against No. 3 Oklahoma.
The Bruins were in the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational and ended their stay with a loss to unranked Virginia thanks to a walk-off two-run home run.
Finally, there is Duke. The Blue Devils have had mixed results losing to Missouri and Northwestern but splitting with No. 1 Florida. They also run-ruled Mississippi State the same weekend that saw the Huskers lose to the Bulldogs.
